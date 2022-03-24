Apprentice star Kathryn Burn's pyjama brand takes matching to a new level













The Apprentice returned to BBC One for a sixteenth season in 2022. Kicking off from January 6th, season 16 certainly had its fair share of memorable candidates including Navid Sole, Akshay Thakrar, Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Aaron Willis and many more.

Of course, the aim of the game is for Lord Alan Sugar to find his next apprentice and so 15 of the 16 candidates have to be eliminated over the course of the season. As of March 24th, the finale is officially here. For the third season in a row, The Apprentice has an all-female finale. So, let’s find out more about finalist Kathryn Burn’s pyjama business.

The Apprentice | Series 16 Trailer | BBC BridTV 7299 The Apprentice | Series 16 Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YPF-8FM2zS4/hqdefault.jpg 923802 923802 center 22403

The Apprentice: Get to know Kathryn Burn

Kathryn Burn is a 29-year-old finalist of The Apprentice season 16.

She hails from Swindon and can be found on Instagram @kaggzlouise with 57K followers.

Kathryn goes up against 30-year-old Harpreet Kaur in The Apprentice final who runs a dessert parlour named Barni’s. Both of the ladies are battling to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

NO WAY: Every The Apprentice contestant ranked – by their scarf

Kathryn Burn is all about matching pyjamas

Both Apprentice 2022 finalists have their own fully-fledged businesses. Kathryn is the go-to gal for all kinds of matching pyjamas. Whether you want to match PJs as a family, with your dog or with your baby, Kathryn has an answer for everyone.

Kathryn’s clothing brand is called My Everyday Pyjamas and it can be found on Instagram @myeverydaypyjamas.

She also has My Christmas Pyjamas which offers Christmas sleepwear for all the family. As per the My Everyday Pyjamas website, they want to provide “luxuriously stylish pyjamas for the whole family, which will make you feel good“.

Where to buy My Everyday Pyjamas

Anyone looking to get their hands on some pyjamas from Kathryn’s brand can head over to the My Everyday Pyjamas website.

Different collections are available on the website including Jungle Dreams and the My Little Sweetheart collection.

A two-piece matching pyjama set for women comes in at £39, one-piece pyjamas for babies and pets cost £19 and men’s sets are £36.

When it comes to kids’ PJs, girls’ two-piece sets cost £29 and boys’ cost £25.

Kathryn’s Christmas pyjama company reopens on September 4th, visit the website here.

OMG: Is The Apprentice receptionist real or an actress?

CATCH UP WITH THE APPRENTICE ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK