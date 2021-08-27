Katie Price's tattoos explored - Carl Woods ink spotted on BBC star's arm!











Katie Price has showcased her cooking skills on Celebrity MasterChef recently. Viewers have noticed she has Carl Woods tattooed on her arm.

The reality star has always been in the limelight, whether that is for her personal life, body changes, or being on a BBC cooking competition.

Recently, fans have been concerned for Katie Price, after reports of an alleged assault started to circulate online and in the news.

BBC viewers have noticed that she has several tattoos, including what looks like Carl Woods on her right arm. We explored her body ink…

What tattoos does Katie Price have?

Katie Price has many tattoos, including a heart rate on her right arm.

The ink was a permanent souvenir from a trip Florida in 2017, that she got done while drunk. She also has a heart with wings on her left arm.

She revealed it is a tribute to her loved ones and family members who have got her through tough times.

Katie also has a garter belt on her right thigh, which she had done to inspire the “s*xy feeling” she has when wearing lingerie.

She had previously got ex-husband Peter Andre’s name inked on her left wrist, before getting it covered up with a rose and crown.

Other tattoos include a leaping pony on her left ankle and a ‘J’ and ‘H’ on her neck for children Junior and Harvey.

There’s more – Katie also has a crown and heart on her right hand, bow above her bottom, and a much larger bow on her torso

Carl Woods tattoo spotted on Katie’s arm

When Katie tossed a pancake in the air, and was later seen cooking up her main dish, her rolled-up sleeve revealed a man’s face.

It is clear that the tattoo on her right arm is of her fiance Carl Woods.

He has similarly got Katie inked on the top of his right forearm, which involves her face with a skeletal hand beneath it.

Carl decided to get a spontaneous tattoo while on holiday with Katie in Turkey. Katie got the portrait ink of her fiance before they got engaged.

She had surprised Carl with a visit to their local tattoo shop.

And that’s not all, as Katie has another two tattoos that have a meaning attributed to Carl, including ‘Katie and Carl’ in a cursive font on her wrist.

Closer to her elbow, she has ‘Pricey Woods’ tattooed. She has been planning on getting the last tattoo again, but written like the Hollywood sign.

Katie Price and Carl Woods

Katie and Carl, who have an 11-year age gap, began dating in July 2020.

But Katie’s fiance was a huge fan of the television star since he was 15.

Recently, rumors were rife that the duo had split after she shared a family picture without him.

However, the couple soon debunked the speculation and clarified that they are happily engaged. He put a ring on her finger in April 2021.

The couple is reportedly planning a baby as they aim to take the next step in their relationship.

