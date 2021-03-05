Who is Kelly Davis? Meet Pooch Perfect's winning dog groomer on Instagram!











Kelly Davis took the crown on BBC’s Pooch Perfect, as the winning dog groomer. So, who is she? We found her on Instagram…

She showcased her skills throughout a number of furry-fuelled challenges, where we saw Kelly’s dog grooming talents demonstrated on BBC One.

The Pooch Perfect series saw 16 professionals compete, to see who could transform dogs into the most beautiful-looking pets.

So, who is Kelly Davis? Does the winning dog groomer have her own pets?

Who is Kelly Davis?

Kelly is an award-winning professional pet groomer.

She won BBC’s Pooch Perfect UK on BBC in 2021, and owns KD Grooming Studio – a company that offers dog and cat grooming courses!

During her first appearance, the Somerset resident was awarded Best In Show ahead of other contestants.

Kelly has been a groomer for 18 years, and has been running her own studio and training centre for the last eight of them.

She owns a Bedlington Terrier named Vivian, a Miniature Poodle named Grantham and a Pekingese named Mr Pickles.

Kate also has a cat, goat, horses, tortoises and rabbits!

Kelly Davis’ pet grooming explored

As the owner of a company offering cat and dog grooming services, Kelly has received several awards during her career, as well as made it to finals.

This includes the Pet Industry Grooming Business Of The Year Award of 2018/19 and the Event Of The Year Supergroom South West in 2019.

The multi award-winning studio in Wincanton offers full grooming, bathing and de-shedding, furminating, and other services, starting from £25.

It also offers courses, from training owners to groom their own dogs to beginners looking to start their own business.

The KD Grooming Studio was launched by Kelly after she got a job as a bather and became a master groomer in between having two children.

And the winner of Pooch Perfect and the title of Britain's Best Dog Groomer is … KELLY!

Meet Kelly Davis on Instagram

It looks like Kelly joined Instagram just before Pooch Perfect started airing.

With just a couple of selfies, what else could we expect than a whole host of before and afters when it comes to dog grooming?!

We get exactly that on the dog groomer’s profile, who shares her latest grooming styles, mainly those she created on the BBC series.

She celebrated her win saying it was the “hardest thing she has ever done”, adding that she feels humbled by all the support she has received.

It looks like her personal life is kept fairly private, with her career the focus point when it comes to social media.

Her company KD Grooming also has an Instagram profile, and can be followed at @kdgroomingstudio for her recently groomed pets.

