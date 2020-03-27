University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Great British Menu is back for its fifteenth series this year and the competition is stiffer than ever.

The second heat saw one of the world’s top ranked chefs, Tommy Banks, descend upon the Great British Menu to judge the competing chefs on their banquet dishes.

One of the four chefs who consistently stood out in the rounds was Kerth Gumbs, impressing across the board. Kerth sailed through to the final round with top scores.

So, who is chef Kerth? Find out about the Great British Menu chef to watch here.

Who is Kerth from Great British Menu?

Kerth Gumbs is originally from Anguilla in the Caribbean, but moved to London at the age of 18 to pursue a career in cooking. He is representing London & the South East on Great British Menu.

In episode 5 (Thursday, March 26th), we learnt that Kerth has three children.

Although Kerth impressed Tommy and his fellow competitors with his Beatrix Potter-inspired starter, it was his fish dish which earned him the top score of 9 in episode 4.

Episode 5 saw Kerth score more high scores with his ‘Three Little Pigs’ main and Enid Blyton dessert. Tommy Banks thought Kerth’s dishes were worthy of the banquet and, with a few tweaks, could be 10s.

Get to know chef Kerth

Kerth is currently the head chef of Ormer in Mayfair. This is alongside Michelin-starred chef Shaun Rankin.

After moving to London, Kerth studied at Le Cordon Bleu where he gained a Grand Diploma in French cuisine and patisserie.

Kerth then worked for some of the most successful restauranteurs in London, Cris Cobrin and Jeremy King.

His cooking career has taken Kerth all around the world, notably a move to Singapore in 2011, to join Jason Atherton at his restaurant, Esquina.

Follow Kerth on Instagram

You can find Kerth under the handle @kerth.gumbs.

Given Kerth’s acclaim in the industry, it’s not a surprise that he already has a huge following online. Kerth has an Instagram following of over 15,000 and counting!

Some of Kerth’s following includes the head chef of Copenhagen’s Noma, Rene Redzepi and celebrated British chef Tom Aikens.

