Who is Keshia East from The Hit List? Age, job and relationship of Fleur's sister!

The eighth episode of The Hit List series 3 features Keshia and singer Fleur East, as well as Hannah Cockcroft, Nathan Maguire, and Martin Kemp.

With hopes to win £10,000 for their chosen charity, the sister duo will go head-to-head in the celebrity special music quiz show.

So who is Keshia East? We found her on Instagram – meet her below!

Who is Keshia East?

Fleur East’s sister Keshia is a make-up artist with her own YouTube channel.

The 27-year-old shares a very similar resemblance to her sister Fleur.

She calls herself a beauty geek, and shares curl tips, beauty hacks and DIY for Instagram followers.

Looking at her Instagram, it appears as though she lives in London.

Keshia East: Career

Keshia has 13.5 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she makes videos on beauty reviews, tutorials, do’s and don’ts.

With 73.9k followers on Instagram, she regularly posts as part of her career as an online influencer, working with different brands like STYLPRO UK.

Earlier this month, she channelled a realistic make-up look as The Grinch!

Is Keshia East in a relationship?

Yes

Keshia got married just a few months ago, to football agent Tobi Alabi.

At their wedding, which was held at their local church, 30 people attended, with her sister Fleur there to sing a song on their special day.

Keshia and Tobi have been together for years. He proposed to her in Paris in May 2018, and they were engaged for two years before tying the knot.

