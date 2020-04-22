Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

The BBC has presented us with another diamond of a show, The Repair Shop. Hidden deep in the British countryside at the Weald and Downland Living Museum is a team of Britain’s most skilled craftspeople who works on repairing, transforming and restoring priceless items to the public.

The team at The Repair Shop is made up of regular fixers Will Kirk, Kirsten Ramsay, Suzie Fletcher, alongside manager Jay Blades and a line-up of other talented experts.

In addition to this, family history is at stake, and the team works on those well-loved treasures to give new leases of life to beloved personal gems. With a team of specialists using their crafting skills, who are the people behind the skills?

Here is everything you need to know about Kristen Ramsay.

Who is Kirsten Ramsay?

Kirsten Ramsay is a Sussex-based star of the hit TV show The Repair Shop. She has been on the BBC series since 2017, with over 25 years of experience in the field of conservation, including repairing and restoring ceramics.

Kirsten is popular with fans of the show referring to her as having the patience of a saint and sharing their admiration for the talent she brings. Especially fans like Penny Bennison, who has had the pleasure of getting her Danzig bowl fixed by Kirsten.

Kirsten from The Repair Shop is ace. — RChappo (@RichChappo) February 25, 2020

Kirsten Ramsay: Business

Kirsten works on restoring and conserving ceramics. She runs her own business, based in Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex.

In her studio, Kirsten mainly repairs Oriental and European Ceramics, as well as painted plaster, alabaster, enamels, among many more materials.

Name anything from fixing fragile dolls to broken plates, Kirsten loves fixing them up and rebuilding them.

Understandably, ever piece requires extreme concentration- and Kirsten is very talented at what she does!

Follow Kirsten on Instagram

We found Kirsten on Instagram! You can follow her under the name @cabin.girl.

The Repair Shop expert has seen a boost in her follower count as she has more than 8,300 followers at the time of writing.

