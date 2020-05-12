Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After the likes of Grayson Perry’s Channel 4 series Grayson’s Art Club, BBC Four brings Life Drawing Live! to viewers at home.

The channel will air a live broadcast of a life drawing class on Tuesday (May 12th), inviting people at home to get creative during the lockdown period.

Viewers will be able to watch the live programme at 8 pm tonight and draw together with other amateur drawers across the country.

Joining the series is artist Lachlan Goudie who’s not a newbie when it comes to telly appearances. So, let’s meet Lachlan and get to know his wife, father and family better!

Who is Lachlan Goudie?

Lachlan is a 44-year-old artist from Glasgow, Scotland.

He follows in the footsteps of his father Alexander Goudie who was a Scottish figurative painter.

Lachlan studied English Literature at the University of Cambridge and also did a course at Camberwell College of Arts. He has held several solo exhibitions, including in New York, London and Glasgow.

Nowadays he lives in London and has made regular appearances on the telly. Some of his best-known gigs are Secret Knowledge: The Art Of Witchcraft and Stanley Spencer: The Colours Of Clyde.

He also served as a judge on The Big Painting Challenge, and in 2019 he returned on Celebrity Painting Challenge.

Lachlan Goudie’s wife and children

Lachlan and his wife got married in 2010. However, Lachlan’s wife’s name is unknown.

In a 2015 interview with Cass Art, Lachlan revealed that their honeymoon inspired one of his paintings. He said:

I got married four or five years ago and there’s one painting that shows my wife and the lyrical pleasures of being on our honeymoon, with the sunshine and the flowers and that sense of absolute contentment. I guess my paintings are about the exuberance of life.

In an Instagram post from May 12th, Lachlan revealed that his daughter will be also joining the live class of BBC Four’s Life Drawing Live!. He said: “My daughter has been practising for #LifeDrawingLive!”

It’s unknown whether Lachlan and his wife have other children.

