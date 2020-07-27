Louis Theroux is known around the world for creating some of the most hard-hitting documentaries.

We’ve seen the British interviewer travel the globe in search of the most unique – and sometimes terrifying – stories. From dealing with Neo-Nazis in America to a close look at paramilitary troops in Nigeria, there is nothing Louis deems too extreme to expose. But each documentary goes deeper than just surface level tensions; this is the case in Louis Theroux’s LA Stories series (2014).

In the second episode of LA Stories (called ‘Edge of Life’), Louis was allowed a close look at LA’s most famous hospital, the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. While there he came across a 22-year-old patient called Langston Jackson, who was in a coma. The medical team were convinced Langston would never wake up, as a result of severe brain damage. But miraculously, Langston overcame these odds.

For those Louis Theroux fans who are looking for updates on Langston Jackson, we have good news: find out how Langston is doing now. We have updates on Langston in 2020!

Who is Langston Jackson?

Langston Jackson was born in 1990, which makes him 30 years old this year. He was 22 years old when we met him in the Louis Theroux documentary. Langston was born to Lyle Jackson, his mother, and had a twin named Lorne. Langston and Lorne were named after two of Lyle’s favourite stars: Langston after the poet Langston Hughes; Lorne after the Bonanza actor Lorne Greene.

Langston wanted to become a professional football player, and after graduating from Simi Valley High School, he headed to play football at the University of California, Berkeley. However, Langston (a running back) started on the practice team. After three seasons with the team and three years at Cal, he had become academically ineligible. So, in 2011 Langston returned home to Simi Valley to enrol in community college. When Langston returned home, his drug use increased.

In 2013, Langston was admitted to rehab. While there, he and a roommate managed to access heroin, which led to Langston overdosing. This overdose led to Langston’s coma.

Langston on Louis Theroux’s LA Stories

When Louis meets Langston Jackson in the second episode of LA Stories, his family had received the news that it was unlikely he was to survive the coma. If he did wake up, it was likely that he’d be in a vegetive state. However, Langston defied these odds and 37 days later, woke up from his coma.

Louis was amazed by Langston’s miraculous recovery. He said: “To have him wake up and walk again and converse normally was mind-blowing. I remember being in the office when my director came off the phone from Langston’s sister and said he’d woken up. I didn’t believe him.”

Louis continued:

It just goes to show, doctors don’t know everything. Seeing him reunited with his twin brother after he woke up was one of the most moving things I’ve ever seen.

Where is Langston Jackson now?

In the fall of 2014, Langston to transfer CSUN and enrolled as a liberal studies major with the interdisciplinary option of music technology.

Langston graduated in 2019.

On top of his university work, Langston also travelled around Los Angeles and Ventura county school districts to speak about substance abuse and prevention.

You can follow Langston on Instagram @langstonjackson.

