Last time Ingrid Oliver was on Richard Osman's House Of Games she 'won a fiancé'











Richard Osman is joined by his fiancé, Ingrid Oliver, during his BBC show in 2022. House of Games airs weeknights at 6 pm and features a star-studded cast including Scarlett Moffatt, Rick Edwards, Naga Munchetty, Nish Kumar, June Sarpong, and many more familiar faces.

Ingrid Oliver joins her husband on House of Games Champion of Champions in 2022 as well as guests, Yasmine Akram, Stephen Mangan, and Tom Rosenthal. The last time Ingrid was on the show, she said that she “won a fiancé”, so let’s find out more about the couple…

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who are Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver?

Richard Osman is a comedian, TV presenter, and producer. He’s known for being the host of BBC Two’s Richard Osman’s House of Games.

He was born in Essex on November 28, 1970, and started his career as a TV producer and later went on to become a presenter.

Richard’s fiancé, Ingrid Oliver, is an actress who hails from London. She was born in 1977 making her 45 years old.

Ingrid and Richard are both comedians. She was one half of the comedic duo Watson & Oliver and played Dr Who’s Petronella Osgood.

Richard and his fiancé appear on the BBC show

In November 2022, comedic couple Richard and Ingrid both appear on House of Games Champion of Champions.

Prior to appearing on the show, Ingrid took to Twitter to say that the last time she made an appearance on House of Games, she “won a fiancé.”

The two met during series 5, in 2021, got to know one another after the show, and are now an engaged couple.

Richard and Ingrid have wedding plans

Ingrid, 45, and Richard, 51, are taking their relationship to the next level in 2022.

Per Metro UK, Richard said that he and Ingrid are set to marry in December this year.

The two announced their engagement in May and, speaking of the big day, Richard said to Lorraine Kelly: “We’re getting married in December, which is lovely, in a very un-showbizzy wedding, just all our [close] friends and things like that. I can’t wait! Lots of nice things are happening.”

He has two children from a previous marriage which ended in 2007.

Judging by their Instagram pages, Richard and Ingrid appear very loved up.

Ingrid has over 50K followers on social media and can be found on Twitter at @ingridoliver100 and on Instagram at @ingrid_oliver.

View Instagram Post

WATCH RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES WEEKNIGHTS AT 6 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK