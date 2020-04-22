Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Your Home Made Perfect premiered in 2019 and the show is back for a second series on BBC Two.

The renovation show sees architects Robert Jamison and Laura Jane Clark pitch design ideas to the homeowners, using the help of virtual reality.

Robert and Laura come up with two different solutions for the house where the client picks only one of them.

Laura is an innovative designer and always makes sure to make the most out of the existing project. So, who is Laura Jane Clark? Here’s everything you need to know about the architect from Your Home Made Perfect!

Who is Laura Jane Clark?

Laura is an architect from London.

She completed her degree at the Mackintosh School of Architecture and the Liverpool School of Architecture, qualifying as an architect back in 2007.

After that, she worked for a building company for a few months before joining Guy Greenfield Architects as an architectural assistant.

Apart from Your Home Made Perfect, Laura has appeared on Channel 4’s Ugly House To Lovely House and on the ITV series The Great Indoors.

Laura Jane Clark: Business

After working for several years in the architectural field, Laura founded Lamp Architects. The company specialises in residential renovations, new builds and extensions.

On the company’s website, Laura says that her firm’s “passion lies in innovative house designs”, as well as “small scale redevelopment and micro-regeneration of long abandoned and brownfield sites”.

Follow Laura on Instagram

We found Laura on Instagram! With 218 posts, she has more than 6,700 followers at the time of publication.

On her profile, the architect documents her everyday life, at home and at work, as well as some serious interior design inspiration. Plus, it looks like she’s a big fan of late music legend Prince.

Follow Laura on Instagram under the handle @laurajaneclark_.

