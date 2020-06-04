Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There have been all kinds of questions that BBC viewers want answered of late, but one of the main ones many keep coming back to is: where is Laura Kuenssberg?

The BBC’s political editor tweeted on Friday, May 29th that she is “not around for a few days.” These few days have turned into a whole week and many started to theorise that she has, in fact, left the BBC.

So, is Laura leaving the BBC? Where did these rumours come from and do they have any ground?

Is Laura Kuenssberg leaving The BBC?

Unconfirmed, but unlikely.

The most likely reason for Laura Kuenssberg’s absence from our screens is that she’s taking a break, with entitled holiday leave.

A similar situation arose with fellow BBC presenter Emily Maitlis, as many feared her absence meant she had left (or been asked to leave) the BBC.

We’re still awaiting on news of when Laura Kuenssberg will return, as she has not released a comment since Friday, May 29th.

Not around for a few days – keep up with @BBCNews and @BBCPolitics — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 29, 2020

Laura Kuenssberg’s ITV connection explained

One of the main reasons that people thought Laura Kuenssberg was leaving the BBC is thanks to an old Radio Times article.

The piece, published way back in 2011, has the headline: “Laura Kuenssberg quits BBC to join ITV News.”

Now, as the piece is not dated in the copy, many thought it documented recent events. Laura was with ITV News for a period of time as their business editor, but she returned to the BBC in 2013, just two years after leaving.

It is likely that Laura Kuenssberg will be back on the Beeb before we know it. But until then, she’s kept pretty tight-lipped about her absence.

