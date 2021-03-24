This Is My House: Who is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen? Wife and net worth of designer!











Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is the guest interior designer on the first-ever episode of This Is My House.

BBC has brought a brand new property-based programme this year with presenter Stacey Dooley.

The show features a group of people who all claim that this is their house and celebrity judges have to figure out who actually tells the truth.

In episode 1 (Wednesday, March 24th), interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen joins the judging panel to help them guess the owner of a converted barn in Ashford, Kent.

So, who is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen? Here’s more about the designer, including career, wife and net worth.

This Is My House: Who is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen?

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is homestyle consultant, interior designer and television personality.

He attended the Alleyn’s School in Dulwich and graduated from the Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts in 1986.

Viewers might remember Laurence from their screens as he’s been a regular fixture on the telly for 20 years now.

He was previously on the BBC show Changing Rooms and served as a judge on the ITV reality series Popstar to Operastar.

He was also a guest judge on Interior Design Masters at the time when Fearne Cotton was a host.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: Wife

Laurence’s wife is called Jackie Bowen. They met when they were 19 years old and have been married for 31 years.

The pair will celebrate their 32-year-wedding anniversary on June 24th this year, according to one of Laurence’s Instagram posts.

Laurence and Jackie have two daughters, Cecile, who was born in 1995, and Hermione, born in 1998.

Moreover, they are also grandparents – they have a three-year-old grandson called Albie.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: Net worth

An estimation of $10 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Laurence’s wealth is estimated to be $10 million which he has amassed thanks to his career as an interior designer, consultant and television personality.

Laurence and Jackie own a stunning 17th century country house in the Cotswolds where he and his family isolated during the first lockdown last year.

