Nowadays, it’s common that shows with similar premises pop up all over the TV schedule. From carbon copy daytime shows like Bargain Hunt and Flog It! to cooking competitions which all blur into one.

Now, BBC have created their own equivalent to One Born Every Minute with brand new docuseries Life and Birth.

While promising its own drama, the series largely follows the same arc: cameras following the staff and parents-to-be at three of Birmingham’s busiest maternity hospitals.

But who is the narrator of Life and Birth on BBC One?

Who is the Life and Birth narrator?

Suranne Jones

The narrator is 41-year-old British actress Suranne Jones. She was born in Chadderton on August 27th, 1978.

Suranne’s professional career began at a young age, earning a role in a stage production at the age of 16. Prior to performing professionally on stage, Suranne had been an active member of the Oldham Theatre Workshop and had also completed a BTEC in Performing Arts at the Manchester School of Acting.

What has Suranne Jones starred in?

Suranne’s first TV role was in 1997, in Coronation Street, starring as Mandy Phillips when she was just 19 years old. As is the way with soaps, the casting team often bring back actors who have held smaller roles to join the cast as a new character. This is what happened with Suranne Jones.

Suranne rose to fame starring as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street from 2000 to 2004. But it is her later dramatic television roles which have solidified Suranne’s place as one of Britain’s top screen actors.

Some of Suranne’s notable work include starring roles in critically acclaimed dramas Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack. Suranne’s role as Dr Gemma Foster in the former TV show earned her a BAFTA in 2016 for Best Actress.

Watch Life and Birth on BBC

The six-part series kicks off on Tuesday, April 21st at 8 pm on BBC One. It will air at this same time slot every week until Tuesday, May 26th.

After broadcast, episodes will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.

