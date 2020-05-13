Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Life and Birth returned for a new episode, bringing more emotional stories of mothers and their newborn babies.

The BBC series follows parents and medical workers at three different hospitals in Birmingham as they welcome the nation’s next generation.

The programme documents the individual stories of different couples, from first-time parents to others who welcome their second child.

Tuesday’s episode (May 12th) featured a posthumous appearance from Dr Vishna Rasiah who sadly lost his life after contracting coronavirus.

Who was Dr Vishna Rasiah?

Dr Shree Vishna Rasiah was a Malaysian consultant neonatologist at the Birmingham Women’s Hospital. He died at the age of 48 on April 23rd, 2020 after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The NHS Trust has said that Dr Rasiah was “an amazing doctor” and someone who was “passionate about the care of babies and their families”.

He was also the clinical lead for the regional neonatal network in Birmingham and a highly-regarded doctor in West Midlands. Most recently, he represented the UK at the Kuala Lumpur International Neonatology Conference in November 2019.

Following Dr Rasiah’s death, Birmingham Women’s Hospital tweeted an emotional tribute and wrote:

It is with great sadness we share the news that we have lost a colleague and a friend. Dr Vishna Rasiah was a well-respected and much-loved Consultant Neonatologist here at Birmingham Women’s Hospital.

Dr Vishna Rasiah on Life and Birth

Dr Rasiah made an appearance in episode 4 where he assisted a couple with a baby who was in intensive care.

Introducing himself as a consultant in the hospital, he advised the parents that their son needs to be on a a ventilator and antibiotics until his conditions improves.

The end credits of the episode paid an emotional tribute to Dr Rasiah.

Viewers pay tribute to Dr Vishna Rasiah

Viewers at home were heartbroken after watching the posthumous appearance of Dr Rasiah on Life and Birth.

One viewer wrote: “Such a wonderful doctor. Rest in peace Dr Vishna Rasiah,” while another one added: “RIP Vishna Rasiah, such a sad ending to #LifeAndBirth …. It actually shocked me a little. How terrible coronavirus is.”

