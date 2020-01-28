University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The 2019/20 series of University Challenge is hotting up as they moved into the first of the quarter-finals last night (Monday, January 27th).

Returning to the stage was Trinity College, Cambridge against the University of Manchester.

Since she first appeared quizzing for Trinity, Lillian Crawford has won tonnes of fans online.

So, who is Lillian Crawford? Find out about the most “polite” quizzer ever!

Who is Lillian Crawford?

Lillian Crawford is from Bearsted, Kent. At the time of filming, Lillian was reading History BA. She is currently studying for an MPhil in Film and Screen Studies at Trinity College, Cambridge.

Speaking to her college on her reasons for signing up to University Challenge, Lillian said:

The show got me through secondary school – in the same sense that the aspiration of going to Cambridge did. Its heroes and champions inspired me, and when I got to university and joined the quiz society, I was thrilled to meet many of them in person.

Lillian also admitted that she thought twice about applying, despite the fact “it’s bloody terrifying!”

“Queen” Lillian encourages female academics

If you’re looking for another reason to ‘stan’ the University Challenge contestant, just wait until you hear what she had to say about encouraging other women to get involved.

Lillian continued:

It is still incredibly difficult to be taken seriously as a woman on television. I was delighted to learn that more women took part in the show this year than ever before, but we still struggle to encourage female students to try out. There are multiple reasons as to why, although I can only hope that seeing such a magnificent cohort of female contestants on the series this year will encourage more women to take part in future.

Yaaaaas Queen Crawford #UniversityChallenge — Alika Innocent (@BadgyalAlika) January 27, 2020

Crawford FTW

Not only does Lillian Crawford smash out some serious knowledge in her University Challenge appearances, she’s also become a fan-favourite thanks to her politeness and manners.

One viewer Tweeted: “Crawford has the most impeccable manners and she should be imparting knowledge over high tea.”

Another added that she “is all kinds of goals, she’s got her s*** together, she’s intelligent, great skin. I bet she’s the kind of person who never leaves the washing up until the morning.”

Those fangirling over Lillian proved a refreshing change to the torrent of online abuse she has also received. And it seems the tides are turning and more viewers are now supporting Team Crawford!

I think Crawford on #UniversityChallenge is fantastic and someone I would be so proud of if my child due to her politeness and intelligence. Well done her and the team. To anyone trotting out hate or abuse. How very sad. — Scott J Webster (@kinneil_ynwa) January 27, 2020

Follow Lillian on Instagram

If you thought the only place you’d find Lillian was on University Challenge, then you’d be wrong!

We found her on Instagram @lillcrawf. Follow her there to keep up to date with her latest.

