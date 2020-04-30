Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The long-running series Great British Menu features some of the best professional chefs across the country.

This week, the competition features talented cooks from the Welsh culinary scene who compete for the coveted prize banquet.

To judge and give guidance, chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen returned to the kitchen who took part in the BBC series 10 years ago.

So, let’s meet Lisa and get to know her better, including age, career, family and Instagram!

Meet Lisa Goodwin-Allen

Lisa is an executive chef at the Michelin-starred restaurant Northcote which is located in a small luxury hotel in Lancashire.

She has worked at Northcote since 2001 and has been the restaurant’s head chef since 2015.

The 38-year-old was born in Lancaster and stepped into the culinary world after landing a job at a restaurant in Cumbria. After that, Lisa completed a course in catering and later moved to work at Le Champignon Sauvage in Cheltenham.

Keen Great British Menu fans will remember that Lisa became the first female chef to win the BBC series in 2010. She was one of four winning cooks who prepared a prize banquet hosted by Prince Charles.

Lisa has had other appearances on TV too, including on MasterChef: The Professionals when she joined to mentor the semi-finalists.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen: Husband and family

Lisa’s husband is Steve Goodwin-Allen. The couple lives with their five-year-old boy Teddy-Ray in Clitheroe.

Lisa and Steve got married on February 15th, 2014 and celebrated their six-wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Lisa is a keen Instagram user and she often shares snaps from her professional and home kitchen.

Plus, it looks like her son Teddy-Ray is walking in Lisa’s footsteps as he regularly helps out his mum baking delicious cakes at home.

You can find Lisa on Instagram under the handle @chef_lisa_allen.

