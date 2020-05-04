Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its first broadcast date in the late ’70s, Antiques Roadshow has featured a vast collection of family heirlooms, old items and furniture pieces.

Presented by Fiona Bruce, the BBC series features an impressive line-up of experts and auctioneers who appraise items brought by the public.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen different experts with specialist skills and expertise, including Lisa Lloyd.

So, let’s meet Lisa and get to know her age, career and how she got into the antiques industry.

Meet Lisa Lloyd

Lisa has worked in the antiques industry for 30 years. Lisa’s husband is Marc Allum.

Prior to her stint on the BBC programme, she was the director of Rosebery’s in London. She also lived in France to work on the renovation of a 17th-century chateau.

In 2012, Lisa and her family moved back to the UK which is the same year she joined Antiques Roadshow as an expert. Out of everything she’s valued and worked on, she’s most passionate about interior design, textiles and ceramics.

Lisa has worked with a number of high-end clients, including Ralph Lauren, Cliveden House and several boutique hotels and private clubs.

Lisa Lloyd’s antiques shop

In 2019, Lisa opened the antiques shop Hand of Glory in Wiltshire.

Lisa’s main motivation to open a shop was to find a home to a large collection of items and furniture she’d collected throughout the years. Prior to the launch of Hand of Glory, Lisa had sold things online but always dreamed of an actual space where she can physically display items.

Speaking to Antiques Trade Gazette, she explained:

Selling online is great and when buyers know what they want it works really well, but many people like to browse and have the hands-on experience. So trading from the shop and my website will work really well.

At her shop, Lisa offers furniture, costumes, ceramic objects, mirrors, as well as items for the garden such as benches and stone columns.

Follow Lisa on Instagram

We found Lisa on Instagram! You can follow her under the handle @handofgloryantiques.

On her account, Lisa mainly shares items that are available at her antiques shop, though you will find occasional throwback pictures like this one below.

Looks like Lisa couldn’t help but take part in the recent #untiltomorrow challenge on Instagram.

