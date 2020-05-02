Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Graham Norton returned to our screens for its twenty-seventh season to date on Friday, April 10th but it has been a season with a twist. As Graham can no longer film from the TV studios, he is broadcasting interviews with A-List celebrities straight from his own home.

Last night’s episode (Friday, May 1st) saw Louis Theroux, Jeff Goldblum, Imelda Staunton, Lior Suchard, and pop singer Mabel.

Louis Theroux is no stranger to The Graham Norton Show, but his appearance on Graham’s virtual sofa last night came as a welcome surprise, as Louis shared news of new projects as well as old.

So what did Louis have to say about his past with Tiger King star Joe Exotic? And what is his latest podcast project?

Louis Theroux on The Graham Norton Show

Broadcasting straight from his living room, Louis shared with Graham what he’s been getting up to in quarantine. Jokingly, Louis said: “If nothing else has come from this pandemic that’s good, the one thing that is is that I’ve embraced a man called Joe Wicks, who until recently was just a name on the cover of a cookbook who had surprisingly luxuriant hair. He’s now my new guru.”

Louis has been joining in with Joe’s weekday fitness classes which broadcast from 9 to 9.30 am. Joe started these classes to become “the nation’s PE teacher” and help kids who were stuck at home get their fitness levels up.

Louis also shared the news that he’s made his first-ever podcast. Grounded with Louis Theroux is currently airing on BBC Radio 4 but it is also available to stream as a podcast. This new series will hear Louis interview people around the world he has been longing to talk to over the years. The first episode hears Louis Theroux and Jon Ronson talk about their work.

Louis talks Tiger King

One thing that Graham Norton understandably had to bring up with the worldwide success of Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Back in 2011, Louis released a documentary episode interviewing Joe Exotic, the star of Tiger King.

Louis told Graham: “I knew him before he was famous and spent the best part of a week with him.”

Louis continued to explain that watching the Netflix documentary made him regret not investigating more into Joe’s personal life. As Joe was running the GW Zoo back in 2011, Louis was initially more interested in his ownership of 150 tigers rather than his life living with 2 husbands.

How to watch Louis Theroux’s Tiger King episode

The episode was called Louis Theroux: America’s Most Dangerous Pets and was first broadcast on October 30th 2011.

You can currently find the episode on Netflix UK. All you have to do is search ‘Beware of the Tiger’, as this is the name of season 1 episode 14 of the streaming service’s Louis Theroux collection.

But for those without Netflix, you can also find it over on BBC iPlayer, where it’s set to remain for many months. BBC are also streaming the episode again on TVs, so look out for repeats in the schedule!

