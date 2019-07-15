Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

There’s no one more synonymous with hard-hitting investigative documentaries than Louis Theroux.

The British documentary maker, journalist and broadcaster first took a trip to the US to visit America’s Most Hated Family in 2007.

Since then he’s visited twice more to take a look at the church’s developments. In 2014 the church leader Fred Phelps, or ‘Gramps’ as he’s known, passed away. Because of this, Louis’ most recent trip to Westboro Baptist Church was very different from before.

In terms of the Church’s views, it’s is anti-gay, pickets at peoples’ funerals and protests against Jewish institutions.

So, where is Westboro Baptist Church located? Louis Theroux visited America’s Most Hated Family again…

Louis Theroux: Westboro Baptist Church location

The famous church is located near Kansas City in the USA. Specifically, its address is 3701 S.W. 12th Street Topeka, Kansas 66604.

Opposite the church is Equality House. It’s a non-profit organisation which many call the ‘Rainbow House’. The Equality House address is 1200 SW Orleans St, Topeka, KS 66604, USA.

Surviving America’s Most Hated Family revealed that before Gramps’ death in 2014 he went over to the Rainbow house to tell the people that lived there that “they were good people”. This was said to be evidence that he had ‘fallen out of faith’.

What is Surviving America’s Most Hated Family about?

After The Most Hated Family in America and America’s Most Hated Family in Crisis, Surviving America’s Most Hated Family focuses on the members who have left the church and where they are today.

Many of Fred Phelps’ family members have left the church including his granddaughter Megan Phelps-Roper. She is said to be releasing a book in 2019 detailing her upbringing and her decision to leave the church called ‘Unfollow: A Journey from Hatred to Hope, leaving the Westboro Baptist Church’.

Louis Theroux learned during his 2019 documentary that seven church elders have taken over since Fred Phelps died and since then Louis commented that the church’s message had “mellowed”.

How many people attended Westboro Baptist Church?

In 2019 the number of members of Westboro Baptist Church has dwindled.

Louis’ previous documentary looked at the church ‘in crisis’ as many people were leaving however it seems as though more and more members are changing their minds on Westboro’s beliefs.

Fred Phelps is reported to have around 54 grandchildren, who all would’ve been born into the religion. In 2016 the number of members stood at 70. However, between 2013 and 2014 it was reported that 20 members left the church so today the number could be around 30-40 members.

