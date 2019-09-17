Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Sara Cox is ditching the DJ decks for a spot of matchmaking on BBC Two’s Love in the Countryside in 2019.

The second series of Love in the Countryside started on Tuesday, September 17th. And the show pretty much does what it says on the tin as seven countryside-dwelling singletons are on the search for love.

For all the singletons whose first love in life is the great outdoors, applications are still open for the show. Picture ‘First Dates but on a farm’ and you’ve almost summed up Love in the Countryside. If you fancy applying for the show, you can do online here.

It’s time to meet the seven rural romantics ready to find the perfect partner in series 2!

Love in the Countryside 2019: Ioan

If there’s one downside to living your life in the remote countryside is that it can get very lonely.

And one Sheep Farmer who’s feeling a little lonesome is 25-year-old Ioan.

Ioan described himself as “quite romantic” and said: “I’m the kind of guy that would turn up with chocolates and flowers.”

Meet Victoria

Also looking for love on the BBC show is 35-year-old Victoria.

Victoria spends her days sorting out horses’ teeth as an equine dental technician. But she’s not just limiting herself to the country life, Victoria’s open to finding someone who isn’t into the exact same things as her.

The Somerset-based singleton said that her type is someone who’s “kind, thoughtful, funny and chivalrous.”

David

Cumbria-based Dairy Farmer David is looking for Mr Right.

Now 35-years-old, David used to work in retail but switched up his career for a life on his family’s farm.

David is set to feature in episode 3 of the show which will see him choose six guys to speed date.

Love in the Countryside: George

Recent graduate George is now a vet at a rural mixed animal practice. He’s 24 years old and lives in Powys, Wales.

Singing and exploring the countryside are two of George’s hobbies. Finding a woman who’s into a man who can do everything from treating cats and dogs to performing caesareans on cows shouldn’t be too hard, surely!

Meet Grace from Love in the Countryside

Twenty-three-year-old Grace was one of the first rural romantics to start their dating journey on Love in the Countryside episode 1.

Looking for a man to share her life and run her farm with, Grace has a pretty big task on her hands.

She’s a hard-worker who knows what she wants and cited Hugh Jackman as her ideal man!

Martin

Doncaster-based Dairy Farmer Martin is also looking for love.

At 44 years old he’s looking for his soulmate and someone to start a family with.

Martin’s confidence grew in episode 1 of the show as Sara Cox handed over a hefty pile of love letters for him to sift through and choose some ladies for a date.

Love in the Countryside 2019 contestants: Katy

Fifty-seven-year-old Katy comes from Shap, Cumbria and trains sheepdogs for a living.

Of all the singletons, Katy seemed to get the most emotional in her snippet as she said: “Love is to know that that person is there for you and you can trust them no matter what. That’s all I want.”

Episode 2 will see Katy sift through some love letters from potential suitors.

LOVE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE SERIES 2 WILL BEGIN LATER THIS YEAR ON BBC

