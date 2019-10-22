University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After a smashing second series, Love in the Countryside came to a close on Tuesday, October 22nd with its sixth episode.

The BBC dating series saw seven new rural-residing singletons allow Sara Cox to play matchmaker, all in the hopes of finding ‘the one’!

Although things went swimmingly for Martin, Grace and David, some of the daters had a more difficult time figuring out who they wanted to date. One of those particularly confused by the dating game was young vet George.

So, when the final episode drew to its conclusion on October 22nd, many fans were disappointed with George’s decision.

Here’s what George had to say about his final choice on Love in the Countryside and whether things have worked out with him and his match!

Who is George from Love in the Countryside?

George is a 24-year-old vet originally from Cheshire but now living and working in Hay-on-Wye in Powys, near the Welsh border.

He was introduced to viewers in episode 4 (Tuesday, October 8th) when he commenced his romantic journey on the show.

Charming and slightly awkward George had fears and reservations about dating, claiming that he had struggled in the past to find the right girl.

But that all changed when he met Erin and Olivia, who both vied for his attention… at one point they even jokingly discussed fighting over him – George was overwhelmed by the attention!

George makes up his mind

At the end of episode 6, George made the decision to go with paediatric nurse Olivia over podiatrist Erin.

George was attracted to 23-year-old Liv Copeland from the outset. In the episode he said: “Liv is caring, she’s gentle and kind, attractive.”

Not only were Love in the Countryside fans were angry over this choice but they also condemned George for two-timing and playing the girls off of each other. Many thought the “shy guy” attitude was just an act.

One viewer Tweeted “Oh dear oh dear. George. Wrong choice.” Another chimed, “I was rooting for Erin and George.”

George and Liv: Update!

For all those who doubted Liv and George as a couple, George shut down any concerns on his Instagram.

The couple are very much together and things have become serious since their time on the show.

The couple have even got a puppy together!

In an Insta post from Tuesday, October 22nd, George wrote: “It was a wonderful experience but also very hard at times. But I cannot tell you how happy @oliviaa_grace96 makes me.”

