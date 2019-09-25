University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love in the Countryside is back on the BBC for another series to find romance in the rural life.

There are seven new singletons this season looking for ‘country girl at heart’ Sara Cox’s help. It’s time to play matchmaker again!

One of the cast members who has had more of a dating history than any of the others is Katy Cropper.

So, who is Katy Cropper?

We’ve done some digging into the Shepherdess’ background and love life to find out more about her.

Meet Katy Cropper…

Katy is a 58-year-old sheepdog trainer from Shap, Cumbria. She has been living in the fells of Cumbria for over a decade.

She is passionate about the work she does and has been working with dogs for 28 years!

Katy is one of the UK’s most successful sheepdog handlers and was the first woman to win One Man and His Dog in 1990.

In 2012, Katy won the English National sheepdog brace trial with her dogs, Scrum and Tsavo.

She has also made guest appearances on other shows such as Countryfile.

Katy’s love life

It would appear that Katy hasn’t struggled to find love in the past as she’s been married not once, but four times!

She married her first husband, Amos, aged just 19. They met as he attended her father’s – John Mayor – school, St David’s College in Llandudno.

Katy then married Jim Cropper, a leading figure in the UK’s sheepdog handling scene. He was the one who introduced Katy to the competitive side of working with sheepdogs.

Katy is not on good terms with husbands three and four, Albert the huntsman and Michael.

She fell pregnant after having an affair with a married man at the age of 41 while she was still married to Albert. Katy gave birth to her daughter, Henrietta in 2003.

Katy on Love in the Countryside

After being single for over a decade, Katy is back and looking for love.

In episode 2 (Tuesday, September 24th) of Love in the Countryside, she admitted that “it would be lovely to share my life with somebody.”

So far, she has chosen to take David, John and Carl up to Cumbria. So, who knows who Katy will end up with. We’ll have to wait until episode 3!

