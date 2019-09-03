University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

To some, the idea of buckling down in the countryside dirt might not be the most conventional idea of romancing but for others, that’s the fairytale.

Cut to Love in the Countryside, the BBC’s addition to the dating game in a very different format.

Based off of the Country Living dating site, the series sees farmer girl at heart Sara Cox try to help rural-dwelling singles find love.

The first series aired last summer to a surprisingly positive response and so Sara’s back once more in 2019 to help eight new singletons.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season of Love in the Countryside coming to the Beeb later this year, from cast to its potential start date and more.

How does Love in the Countryside work?

Love in the Countryside takes inspiration from Country Living’s dating site, Country Loving. People who are looking for love and a life in the countryside can meet online.

And so Love in the Countryside was born.

The series recruits urban dwellers who are keen to swap the tube for a tractor and hopefully find a little love along the way.

Think First Dates hits the farm!

If any of the singletons featured on the show catch your eye, then you can email into the Beeb expressing your interest to date them.

Radio DJ and model Sara Cox, who’s also written books on growing up in rural England to a farming family, returns for the second time to play cupid and help these singletons on their love-finding journey.

Meet the seven singletons looking for love

This season sees seven more ‘rural singletons’ (as they’re known on the show) seek Sara’s help in the dating game.

We have daters from all different backgrounds, ages and professions, all with the same ambition of finding someone to love!

There are the dairy farmers, Grace (23), David (35) and Martin (35), all from different parts of the country. There is also Ioan, the dashing 25-year-old sheep farmer from Carmarthenshire in Wales.

Also looking for love is 35-year-old horse dentist Victoria and 24-year-old vet George who lives in rural Powys in Wales.

Finally, there is the 57-year-old sheepdog trainer from Cumbria, Katy.

Does series 2 have a start date yet?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, only the trailer for Love in the Countryside series 2 has been released but no indication of the show’s start date.

Already, the release is much later than last year’s and we are probably anticipating the show to start within the next month.

We will keep this page updated with any new information about the show’s start date as it is released.

LOVE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE SERIES 2 WILL BEGIN LATER THIS YEAR ON BBC

