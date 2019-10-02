University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love in the Countryside is back on our screen for a second season of romance in rural Britain!

The hit dating show returns to the BBC with more singletons needing some help finding love. Seven singles speed date six potential matches, then three are selected to visit the farms and get to grips with life in the countryside before they think about love in the countryside!

One of shepherdess Katy Cropper’s suitors had a rather surprising career as a professional footballer.

So, who is Carl Davenport? Who did he play for?

Who is Carl?

Carl Davenport is a 75-year-old originally from Farnworth but now living in Bolton. However, Carl had predominantly lived in Cork, Ireland throughout his adult life.

It was Carl’s career that lead him to Ireland, as he was a professional football player back in the day.

First Carl played for Stockport County full-time, then Wigan Athletic and Macclesfield Town.

When he was 23-years-old, he became player-manager of Cork Celtic. Following his stint with Cork Celtic he played for a variety of Irish teams.

His career lead his to the European Cup where he was a top scorer in the 1960s!

Carl on Love in the Countryside

Carl’s football career took him all over the world but as we found out on Love in the Countryside, he’d never step foot on a farm!

That all changed when he went to visit potential flame Katy Cropper in Cumbria.

Katy said: “I love Carl, he’s my type of person. He’s straight, he’s honest and he’s himself.”

But city-dweller Carl was like a fish out of water when taking on the Cumbrian fells. He struggled with the day-to-day tasks as a sheepdog trainer and definitely did not take to the rain! But that didn’t stop sparks flying between the two.

Who should Katy choose?

John and Katy clicked immediately on their speed date and he was her initial favourite of the three men. But during their stay at her farm he took a back seat while Carl and David shone.

Although Katy felt able to open up to John, she felt butterflies with southerner David.

We think Katy and David would make the best fit!

And the spark was definitely felt during their final dinner in episode 3 (Tuesday, October 1st) as David bought Katy a special necklace with a dog charm. He definitely knows how to woo the shepherdess!

But there’s another episode of wooing yet to come, so Carl Davenport could still be in with a chance with Katy.

