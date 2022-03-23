Meet the Love in the Flesh cast on Instagram, Jess, Kwame, Millie and co













BBC Three brings viewers a brand new dating show in 2022. With reality TV royalty Zara McDermott as host, five couples are set to star on Love in the Flesh from March 23rd.

If anyone should host a dating show set in a sunny European location it’s the UK’s very own Zara McDermott. She found fame on Love Island and later found love on Made in Chelsea but now she’s taken up the role of presenter on Love in the Flesh. So, let’s meet the Love in the Flesh cast members, five couples who met online and are about to see how things pan out in the real world…

Love in the Flesh cast: Christos and Niki

Some of the Love in the Flesh couples have been speaking online for five years, while others have only been talking for some months.

Christos and Niki are the first couple on our cast list and if their relationship works out in the flesh, they’ll likely please both of their families. They both have Greek roots and share similar values.

As per the BBC, Christos dating a greek girl is likely to make his grandparents very happy.

Christos is 19 years old, works as a restaurant manager and a semi-pro footballer and hails from Worcester.

Niki is slightly older at 22 years old. She lives in Brighton and works as a carer.

The two have been speaking for three months but due to a three-hour distance, they haven’t yet met.

Find Niki on Instagram @missnikiclarke and Christos @christosgabriel_.

Meet Love in the Flesh’s Jess and Kwame

Jess and Kwame connected online a whopping five years ago.

The two have never FaceTimed, so Love in the Flesh is going to be the first time they’ve ever seen one another.

Jess is 24 years old, she works as a carer, is a single mum and hails from Hertfordshire.

Kwame is an entrepreneur. He’s 28 and lives in London with his parents.

Find Jess on Instagram @jessica_ajx and Kawme under the handle @kwamehimself.

Who are Millie and Shelby?

Love in the Flesh’s Millie and Shelby were supposed to meet in person a while back but due to Millie having an accident with a horse that required multiple surgeries, their plans were scrapped.

Millie is 23 years old, she’s a London-based influencer. Shelby hails from Worcester and works for the NHS. She’s 24 years old.

Shelby and Millie are hoping that they’ve found ‘the one’ in each other after speaking online for 10 months. Follow podcaster Shelby on Instagram @shelbybarrettxo and qualified PT Millie @milliemclay.

Hannah and Brandon

Next up, Hannah and Brandon are ready to see if their love at first like translates into the real world.

Hannah, 24, and Brandon, 23, first connected online six months ago.

Hailing from Huddersfield, Hannah is a legal assistant and a part-time ring girl while Brandon is an English student with a passion for poetry from Sheffield.

Hannah is hoping that Brandon is a dog lover as she has a chihuahua named Cookie. Follow Hannah on IG @hannahhgracey and Brandon can be found @brandon_leee97.

Meet Love in the Flesh’s Chibz and Shazelle

Chibz and Shazelle met on Instagram two years ago.

Twenty-three-year-old Chibz is a personal trainer based in London and Shazelle, 21, is a receptionist who’s also from the big city.

Shazelle has been catfished before, so she may have her guard up on Love in the Flesh. Chibz has been stood up before by Shazelle, so hopefully a Greek holiday will be enough for the pair to both show up and connect in real life.

Find Shazelle on Instagram @shazellelouisa and fashion model Chibz @chibzno10.

