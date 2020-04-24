Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Due to strict social distancing rules, it has become more and more common for presenters to host shows from the comfort of their homes. The Big Night In aired on Thursday, April 23rd on BBC One, bringing celebrities together for a good cause.

Comic Relief and Children in Need have paired up to bring this year’s charity programme to raise money and help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring the likes of Matt Baker, Davina McCall and others, the night was full of songs, sketches and Zoom calls to raise vital funds for vulnerable people.

If you want to support the good cause, you can get a limited T-shirt ‘Love Wins’ – here’s how to buy it!

What is a ‘Love Wins’ T-shirt?

Comic Relief has released a limited collection of ‘Love Wins’ T-shirts to raise money for people in need during the lockdown.

The T-shirt was designed by artist and illustrator Charlie Mackesy. All funds from the sales will go to vulnerable people who require basic things like food and medicine.

There’s been a higher demand for basic necessities and the funds raised from the T-shirts will go to charities on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

How to buy a ‘Love Wins’ T-shirt?

You can get the T-shirt from Comic Relief‘s website. The shirt costs £15 and is available in different sizes for adults and children.

In addition, you can get a hoodie and a bag with the same slogan ‘Love Wins’. The hoodie costs £25, while the bag is £12.

Celebs buy the ‘Love Wins’ T-shirts

A number of celebrities have shown their support by getting their own ‘Love Wins’ T-shirts.

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, Zoe Ball and actress Miranda Hart are just some of many celebs who have become part of the initiative to raise vital funds for the vulnerable.

Last night (April 2rd), The Big Night In raised whopping £27,398,675 thanks to donations from the public across the UK.

This t-shirt from @charliemackesy is on sale today. https://t.co/vLbtgtGgZ9 Every penny to charities supporting vital needs in the fight against Coronavirus. As the t-shirt says “Love wins”. If we unite and be kind to ourselves and one another, there is change. @comicrelief ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uLISQNT7AW — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) April 20, 2020

