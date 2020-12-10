Who is Luke Rhodes from MasterChef: The Professionals 2020? Meet the chef on Instagram!

Luke Rhodes made his chef debut on MasterChef: The Professionals 2020. Let’s meet the chef on Instagram…
He was amongst more than 30 contestants who cooked to the best of their ability – in a bid to win this year’s crown.
Luke made it to the semi-finals, however when it came down to one chef having to leave, the judges announced his name.
So who is Luke Rhodes? We found out he isn’t just a chef – but a father, too!
Meet Luke Rhodes
Luke Rhodes, 26, had a home renovation earlier this year, so it’s been a pretty busy time for the MasterChef contestant.
Luke is a sous chef at Halifax Hall hotel in Sheffield, and has his own meat business called Luke Rhodes Smokehouse BBQ.
He said that he has “always wanted to be a chef from day one”.
The contestant made it to the semi-finals, and onto the final eight, however was eliminated on the December 9th episode.
Luke: Family and background
Luke had his first child this year – so it’s been a whirlwind of a 2020 for him!
He has a baby girl Dolly Freo with his wife and qualified pastry chef Jessica, who he lives with in Sheffield.
The MasterChef: The Professionals star went to Sheffield Park Academy, where he has since given a talk to Year 10 students about being a chef.
Is Luke on Instagram?
- Yes
He regularly posts cooking videos and recipes, such as how to make a dark chocolate orange fondant, or a jalapeno and bacon mac and cheese.
Luke also shares snippets into life as a father and husband. He calls his daughter Dolly “Daddy’s little sous chef”!
