Who is Luke Rhodes from MasterChef: The Professionals 2020? Meet the chef on Instagram!

He was amongst more than 30 contestants who cooked to the best of their ability – in a bid to win this year’s crown.

Luke made it to the semi-finals, however when it came down to one chef having to leave, the judges announced his name.

So who is Luke Rhodes? We found out he isn’t just a chef – but a father, too!

Meet Luke Rhodes

Luke Rhodes, 26, had a home renovation earlier this year, so it’s been a pretty busy time for the MasterChef contestant.

Luke is a sous chef at Halifax Hall hotel in Sheffield, and has his own meat business called Luke Rhodes Smokehouse BBQ.

He said that he has “always wanted to be a chef from day one”.

The contestant made it to the semi-finals, and onto the final eight, however was eliminated on the December 9th episode.

If ever there was a time to take all 3 through it was tonight! So gutted to lose Luke @lukerhodeschef – what a Chef! Thanks Luke you were brilliant. #MasterChefUK #Masterchef #mastercheftheprofessionals — Neil Sharp (@NeilSharp725) December 9, 2020

Luke: Family and background

Luke had his first child this year – so it’s been a whirlwind of a 2020 for him!

He has a baby girl Dolly Freo with his wife and qualified pastry chef Jessica, who he lives with in Sheffield.

The MasterChef: The Professionals star went to Sheffield Park Academy, where he has since given a talk to Year 10 students about being a chef.

Is Luke on Instagram?

Yes

He regularly posts cooking videos and recipes, such as how to make a dark chocolate orange fondant, or a jalapeno and bacon mac and cheese.

Luke also shares snippets into life as a father and husband. He calls his daughter Dolly “Daddy’s little sous chef”!

