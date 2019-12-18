Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Christmas season is officially upon us which means it’s time to whip out the recipe books – or learn some new ones. There’s no-one more iconic in the field of cakes, baking and any kind of home cooking than Mary Berry.

The 84-year-old is still cooking, baking and hosting Christmas in 2019 and she’s now even cooking with royalty.

In the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas aired on December 16th at 8:30 pm. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge invited Mary Berry to join them in visiting some of their charities across the UK.

And what does every charity event need? Cakes, of course! The beetroot in this cake is said to make it ultra-rich. So, let’s take a look at how to make Mary Berry’s beetroot chocolate cake!

Mary Berry’s beetroot chocolate cake

To make the sticky beetroot and chocolate cake with an indulgent icing, you’ll need the following ingredients.

Three eggs

150g self-raising flour

2 tsp of baking powder

50g cocoa powder

175 light muscovado sugar

300ml sunflower oil

225g grated beetroot

Now, let’s get to making the cake. Firstly, beat three eggs.

Then add 150g self-raising flour and 2 tsp of baking powder – it needs a little extra rise with beetroot.

Now add 50g cocoa powder, 175g light muscovado sugar and some of the 300ml sunflower oil.

Mary said:

I find that oil in cakes that you add vegetable to, like carrot cake, works better than butter.

Add in the last bit of oil. Mary said: “If you add it all at once, you can’t get it quite as smooth.”

Everything should now be smooth and mixed together – without a speck of flour in sight.

Finally, it’s time to add the beetroot.

Add in the 225g grated beetroot, stir it in in one go.

Pour the mix into a greased and lined tin, spread evenly. Then put it into the oven at (160 degrees in a fan assisted oven), it will take about 35 minutes to cook.

Make the indulgent chocolate icing

For the icing, you will need:

200g dark chocolate

200ml pouring double cream

50g white chocolate

Melt the dark chocolate and combine with the cream. The mixture should coat the back of a spoon well.

Then pour over the baked and cooled cake.

For the decorative feathered icing, you’ll need to melt 50g of white chocolate over hot water.

Mary said: “Now, white chocolate doesn’t like to be too hot if you’re going to do something like feathering.”

Then pipe the white chocolate in thin straight lines across the cake.

Now, take a cocktail stick and create the feathering effect.

Drag the cocktail stick from one end of the cake to the other, and then drag in the opposite direction for the next line as the photo shows below.

Mary said: “Doing this is like standing on a diving board, shutting your eyes and going!”

Leave the icing to set for a few minutes before cutting – and eating, obviously!

