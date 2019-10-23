Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Eat Well For Less? has taken things a step further in series 6 as instead of saving Britain’s families from splurging on their shopping, now Gregg and Chris are helping out the nation’s students.

Four Bristol university students were at the centre of episode 5 of the series. The lads all living under the same roof have a variety of different dietary requirements.

And not only did Dylan, Ben, Roo and Louis want to improve their diets but they were spending around 15,000 a year on food!

With Roo a Coeliac and Ben a vegetarian the group felt that they couldn’t cook together but the Eat Well For Less? team had some tricks up their sleeve to share with the second-year students.

Make the spicy bean quesadillas

To make the takeaway alternative, you will need to begin by slicing peppers and onions.

Then make a simple salsa by combining chopped tomatoes, a big handful of coriander, chopped onion, salt and pepper.

Now, onto the filling for the quesadillas. Put a drizzle of oil in a frying pan. Add the peppers and onion to soften in the pan and remember to cover the veg so it cooks quicker.

Then, add the ground coriander, cumin, chipotle paste, cannellini beans, coriander stalks, water, a squeeze of lime and mash together.

Now, you can grab some gluten-free tortillas, construct your quesadillas and enjoy! This meal contains a portion of veg and costs £1 per portion.

Make Gregg Wallace’s lentil Cumberland pie

Gregg Wallace showed the boys how to make a gluten-free vegetarian lentil Cumberland pie in episode 5. One portion contains a whopping four of your five-a-day and costs just 71p per portion.

The first stage is to get your vegetables cooking. Begin with frying the onion, carrots and celery.

When the vegetables have softened, add gluten-free yeast extract and tomato puree mixed with dried herbs. Now, stir in the lentils and add vegetable stock cubes to 800ml boiling water and add to the mix. Leave to simmer in the pan for 25 minutes. Once the lentils and veg are cooked, add frozen peas.

For the pie’s topping, peel, chop and boil potatoes. Once they’re soft, mash with butter and a sprinkle of reduced-fat cheese.

Lastly, layer the pie and top with a little more cheese. Pop in the oven for 15 minutes and enjoy a completely vegetarian and gluten-free dinner.

WATCH EAT WELL FOR LESS? SERIES 6 ON BBC ONE WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM.

