Eat Well For Less? has been rustling up some healthy and affordable dinners each week on BBC One.

Episode 3 of the 2019 series saw Chris and Gregg visit the Carters in Belfast. Single dad Steve was opting for convenience food until he and his family took part in Eat Well For Less?.

One of the family’s dinners during the show was crispy chicken with sweet potato wedges. Steve was used to buying the frozen version of the dinner which included pre-packed sweet potato fries. Making the dinner this way from scratch means it will work out cheaper and healthier for all the family.

Here’s how to make the Eat Well For Less? sweet potato chips and rice crispy chicken!

Eat Well For Less? sweet potato chips – ingredients

5 medium sweet potatoes

1 tsp olive oil

freshly ground black pepper

It’s best to get started with the sweet potato fries as they’ll take the longest to cook.

Firstly, scrub the potatoes and cut into 2cm wedges.

Lay out the sweet potato wedges, sprinkle with black pepper and drizzle with oil.

Place them into the oven at 200 degrees Celcius and cook for 10 minutes.

How to make the rice crispy chicken

To make the rice coated crispy chicken you’ll need the following ingredients.

60g plain flour

1 tsp dried garlic granules

½ tsp fine sea salt

1 unwaxed lemon

2 eggs

1 tsp smoked paprika

100g puffed rice cereal

2 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

500g boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1cm thick strips

400g fine green beans

Step 1: Firstly, for the chicken coating mix plain flour, garlic granules, salt and the zest of a lemon together in a bowl.

Step 2: Now, cover the strips of chicken in flour, then egg, then the cereal (the puffed rice cereal is in taking the place of traditional breadcrumbs in this recipe).

Step 3: Place the chicken strips onto a baking tray and cook for 15 minutes until golden brown and cooked right through. The sweet potato wedges can carry on cooking in the oven for the further 15 minutes.

Step 4: Serve the chicken and wedges with boiled green beans and the dish provides 2 of your 5-a-day.

The dinner serves 5 and should take 1 hour to an hour and a half maximum to prepare and cook!

