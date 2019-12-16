Make the Hairy Bikers Christmas meatballs: Teamed with spinach pasta!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Christmas can be a stressful time of year when it comes to cooking. With guests up to our ears and a huge variety of dishes needing to be cooked, we’re lucky to have some of our favourite celebrity chefs on hand with their top tips.

Christmas recipes are on offer all over the TV this festive season. From Jamie Oliver to Mary Berry, Nigella to the Hairy Bikers, there are so many dishes we just need to make.

Here’s how to make a classic winter warmer – the Hairy Bikers Christmas meatballs!

Make the spinach pasta

First things first, you’ll need to make the bed of spinach pasta which the meatballs will sit on top of.

You will need:

200g washed spinach

330-350g strong white flour

Put the spinach in a food processor with 300g of the flour. Blend together until a dough is formed. You’re looking for a soft and slightly tacky texture.

Roll out the pasta. Take a grape-sized bit, a bit bigger than a marble and roll out between your hands and on a work surface. Roll the pasta from the centre outwards until you have some spaghetti-style lengths.

Boil a pan of slightly salted water. Cooking the pasta fresh, it will need to boil for five minutes.

Hairy Bikers Christmas meatballs

For the meatballs and tomato sauce you will need:

olive oil

1 onion

300g minced beef

300g minced pork

4 garlic cloves

100g soft white breadcrumbs

50ml sour cream

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp hot smoked paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp chopped parsley

1 egg

400g cherry tomatoes

basil leaves (to garnish)

parmesan (to garnish)

First things first, fry the onion until translucent. Add garlic and cook for a further minute or two. Then set this aside to cool.

Now, combine the beef, pork, breadcrumbs, sour cream, two types of paprika, herbs and egg to a bowl and mix. Then add the cooled down onion and garlic mixture. Season and mix everything together.

Make 20 meatballs and cook in the oven for 18-20 minutes at 200 degrees Celcius. Turn them during the cooking process. Alternatively, you can fry them in two batches in a frying pan.

For the tomato sauce, lay the halved tomatoes in an ovenproof dish. Season with salt, thyme leaves, garlic and olive oil, then roast for around 10 minutes.

Lay the meatballs and tomatoes on top of the pasta drizzling all sauces and oils over the top. Garnish with basil and parmesan.

