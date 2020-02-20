Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Tom Kerridge was in the final week of his fitness challenge and to mark the occasion he celebrated with the perfect cold recipe for a day out.

On Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge, the chef shares delicious and homemade recipes while helping volunteers to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Episode 6 (Wednesday, February 19th) saw Tom making his version of a quiche, easy and delightful meal that could be enjoyed at a picnic or a road trip.

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Tom Kerridge’s salmon and broccoli quiche.

Salmon and broccoli quiche: Ingredients

For the pastry, you will need wholemeal flour, butter and salt. You’ll also need rice or baking beans for the baking of the pastry.

Next, make sure you have got broccoli, asparagus, spring onions, peas and smoked salmon for the filling.

For the egg mixture on top, you will need 6 eggs, fresh dill and basil, milk and salt.

How to make: Step by step!

1. Put wholemeal flour into the blender. Add 1-2 tablespoons of butter. Blend until it turns into a nice breadcrumb texture. Add salt and cold water to the mix.

2. Take the mixture out of the blender and shape it into a flat piece. Rest for 1 hour in the fridge.

3. Take the pastry out of the fridge and gently roll it into a thin layer. Place it in a tray and put baking paper and fill with rice or baking beans.

4. Bake for 25 minutes (190C/170C Fan/Gas 5), removing the rice halfway through. Reduce the oven to 160C/140C Fan/Gas 3.

5. Steam asparagus and broccoli until they soften slightly.

6. In a clear bowl, whisk 6 eggs, 150 ml milk and salt together. Add fresh dill and basil to the mix.

7. Take the pastry out of the oven and scrape the pastry’s edges from the baking tray.

8. Lay the asparagus and broccoli in the tray, sprinkle with spring onions and peas.

9. Lastly, add your smoked salmon by placing chunks around the vegetables. Add the egg mixture on top.

10. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes and enjoy!

