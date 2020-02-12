Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Chef Tom Kerridge, as well as 11 volunteers, are on a mission to improve their health for good in 2020. He’s documenting the experience on his new BBC show Lose Weight & Get Fit with Tom Kerridge.

They spend two months working as a team to get fitter and lose weight while viewers get an insight into how they do, and how to make the delicious dishes Tom makes.

Fitness and cooking go hand in hand when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle. And heading into the fourth week of the challenge, Tom made a squid, chickpea and chorizo stew!

Make the Spanish stew

Tom said during episode 5 that chorizo isn’t normally allowed as part of a low-calorie diet but he added that a small amount of the sausage makes a huge difference to the taste of the overall dish.

Step 1: First things first, get a teaspoon of olive oil into a frying pan – just enough to get the natural fats from the chorizo sausage rendering.

Step 2: Add crushed garlic, diced onion, smoked paprika and dried chilli flakes.

Step 3: Next, in goes chopped fresh rosemary and a splash of red wine, once it has reduced by half, add fish stock and a tin of tomatoes. Then, add some chickpeas for heartiness.

Step 4: Now, turn down the heat and leave for around 10 minutes, the whole stew will reduce down.

Step 5: Then, its time to add the squid, low in fat, high in b6 which is great for upping energy levels. Tom cut the tubes into rings and the tentacles in half. Now, cook the squid for 3-4 minutes.

Step 6: All that’s left to do is add a handful of baby spinach as well as a bunch of chopped parsley to the stew.

Step 7: Then, finally, add the zest of a lemon, a pinch of salt and pepper then the stew is ready to serve.

