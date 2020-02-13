Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge has kicked off the new year with a new cooking and fitness show.

On his BBC Two series Lose Weight and Get fit with Tom Kerridge, Tom has the mission to help 11 volunteers achieve their fitness goals with diet and training.

Episode 5 (Wednesday, February 12th) saw Tom making a vegetarian version of the nation’s favourite snack – scotch eggs.

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Tom Kerridge’s vegetarian scotch eggs.

Vegetarian scotch eggs: Ingredients

First things first, you will need six eggs.

For the coating, you will need 1 tin of chickpeas, 1 finely sliced shallot, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 green chilli, and two courgettes. You will also need 1 tbsp of turmeric, cumin and coriander.

For the crispy crust, you will need a mixture of 1 cup of onion powder and 1 cup of breadcrumbs.

TOTALLY DELISH: Make Tom Kerridge’s green eggs and ham – Lose Weight and Get Fit ep 4

How to make: Step by step!

Step 1: Boil the eggs for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

Step 2: Next, fry the chopped onion, garlic, ginger and chilli. Add 1 tablespoon of each of the dried spices – cumin, coriander and turmeric.

Step 3: After 4 minutes and 30 seconds, get the eggs out and put them into ice water.

Step 4: Then, add 2 grated courgettes to the spicy onion mixture.

Step 5: Put the drained chickpeas in a food processor and blend them. Add the vegetable mix to them, and blend them further. Place the mixture in a bowl and divide into six slices.

Step 6: Now, put a cling film on your chopping board. Take one of the six slices and form it into a flat piece. Place the egg on top and gently fold the vegetable coating around the egg.

Step 7: Use the cling film to shape the coating around the egg.

SO YUM: Make the Lose Weight & Get Fit Chicken pancakes!

Step 8: For the crispy crust, mix the dried onion powder and breadcrumbs. Whisk two eggs in a separate bowl.

Step 9: One by one, roll each ball on the egg mixture first and then in the breadcrumb mix.

Step 10: Finally, spray oil on each scotch egg and bake them for 10-12 minutes at 220 degrees or gas mark 7.

WATCH LOSE WEIGHT AND GET FIT WITH TOM KERRIDGE WEDNESDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK