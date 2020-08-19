BBC Two has brought a new programme about property development in Manchester.

Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom premiered on Tuesday, August 18th which focuses on the growing demand for housing in the city of Manchester.

From a property developer who wants to turn an old area into a contemporary residential scheme to a mother who is after affordable housing, the docuseries tell the stories of real people who try to make a home for themselves and others.

The first episode featured Helen Wilson who was after a large penthouse. So, let’s find more about Helen, including her career, Instagram and more!

Who is Helen Wilson?

Helen is a fashion stylist.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied in Germany and worked as a managing director of Your Style Book between 2016 and 2017.

Her account states that she is currently based in Manchester.

Apart from being a freelance fashion stylist, she also serves as a fashion stylist at Toolally which is a studio for jewelry and accessories in Yorkshire.

In a blog post on Toolally, Helen wrote about herself, saying:

“Fashion obsessed stylist and seasoned traveller. Team Toolally’s girl on the ground. When not being blinded by flashbulbs at global fashion shows, you’ll find me on two wheels on Yorkshire and Lancashire’s sunny slopes.”

Helen Wilson on Manctopia

On the BBC docuseries, Helen said that she found her love for fashion at a young age when she used to put together her mother’s clothes and shoes.

Helen also has a large collection of clothing items and shoes – she actually claimed to have 250 pairs of shoes!

The fashion stylist was after a large penthouse, however, that happened to be a problem as Manchester has a lack of huge apartments. The city has a lot of skyscrapers with hundreds of flats in them but this didn’t suit Helen.

She was after a smaller complex, something more exclusive, with a certain number of apartments in it.

Follow Helen on Instagram

We found Helen on Instagram!

Her Insta feed shows that she likes to live a lavish lifestyle with snaps from yachts, vacations and glamorous parties. Her distinctive fashion style can be seen in every Instagram post she’s shared.

You can give Helen a follow under the handle @helenhkw.

