The ninth series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip hit BBC Two this autumn, seeing celebs hit the road on the hunt for the best bargains across Britain. But while it is still ongoing, the Beeb have also continued to air the regular version of the show.

Margie Cooper has been one of the most beloved antiques experts on Antiques Road Trip since the show started back in 2010.

And while Margie may have the knack for antiques dealing, that has not always been her career path of choice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Margie Cooper, from how she got her start as a fashion model, to working her way up to her TV career.

Who is Margie Cooper?

Marjorie “Margie” Cooper is a 71-year-old antiques expert, TV personality and former model. She was born in Lancashire but now has settled in Cheshire with her family.

Knowing antiques clearly runs in the family, as Margie’s grandmother was also an antiques dealer. Margie carried on the family tradition when she opened her own antiques business in the 1980s.

Before she opened her business, Margie Cooper had studied for a degree in journalism and was working on her career as a writer and columnist. She contributed to magazines in her local area and even started writing for the BBC’s Home and Antiques Magazine.

Margie’s modelling career

Writing was not the only career path Margie explored before antiques and television.

When she was younger, Margie pursued a career as a fashion model.

Although she has discussed this career path openly before, we could not find any images of Margie modelling in her younger days. If only she had an Instagram or Twitter account, where she could entertain her fans with ‘Throwback Thursday’ snaps to her modelling career. One can only hope!

Margie’s TV career

In 1985, Margie earned her breakout job. She joined the Antiques Roadshow team, where she quickly impressed.

Margie still works on the series, but has added Antiques Road Trip as well.

She has also worked on the celebrity spin-off and can be seen in the most recent series.

