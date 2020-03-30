Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Every week of MasterChef UK is a new opportunity for this year’s contestants to prove their cooking skills.

This week, the BBC cooking show is in the knockout rounds where the remaining contestants compete in a bid to get a step closer to becoming the MasterChef champion.

One of the amateur chefs competing on the show is Marla Liguori. So, let’s meet the 2020 contestant and get to know her more, including her career and social media accounts!

Meet Marla

Marla is a Canadian cooking enthusiast who resides in London. In fact, she’s the only contestant from Canada who’s taking part in the 2020 series of the BBC show.

And according to her LinkedIn bio, Marla moved to the UK two and a half years ago after landing a job as a marketing manager at Microsoft.

In 2013, she graduated in Communications from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, finishing in the top 15% of her class.

And since April 2018, Marla has been working as a campaign marketing manager at Google Cloud in London.

Find Marla on social media

We found Marla on social media!

You can find her on Instagram under the handle @cookingwithmarla where she shares plenty of new delicious recipes every week.

And if you’re after her Twitter profile, you can find her @MarlaLiguori.

