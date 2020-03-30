Every week of MasterChef UK is a new opportunity for this year’s contestants to prove their cooking skills.
This week, the BBC cooking show is in the knockout rounds where the remaining contestants compete in a bid to get a step closer to becoming the MasterChef champion.
One of the amateur chefs competing on the show is Marla Liguori. So, let’s meet the 2020 contestant and get to know her more, including her career and social media accounts!
Meet Marla
Marla is a Canadian cooking enthusiast who resides in London. In fact, she’s the only contestant from Canada who’s taking part in the 2020 series of the BBC show.
And according to her LinkedIn bio, Marla moved to the UK two and a half years ago after landing a job as a marketing manager at Microsoft.
In 2013, she graduated in Communications from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, finishing in the top 15% of her class.
And since April 2018, Marla has been working as a campaign marketing manager at Google Cloud in London.
Find Marla on social media
We found Marla on social media!
You can find her on Instagram under the handle @cookingwithmarla where she shares plenty of new delicious recipes every week.
And if you’re after her Twitter profile, you can find her @MarlaLiguori.
Someone pinch me! I've made it through to TOP 16 of @masterchefuk. What makes this experience even sweeter, is sharing the journey with my Heat 7 homies, @jamesbaconcooks & @thomas.frake. Knockout Week starts tonight @ 9pm on @bbcone. Tune in for more hugging & if we're lucky, maybe some raspberry dust 🙈 🇨🇦 • #masterchef #masterchefuk #knockoutweek #raspberrydust #cookingwithmarla #youreacookingrebel #letscook #foodiesofinstagram #londonfoodie #vancityfoodie #vancityfood #vancitybuzz #marlaformasterchef #stayhome #gregwallace #johntorode #isolation #masterchefcanada #stayhomechallenge @masterchefuk @greggawallace @johntorodecooks
