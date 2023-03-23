The Apprentice wraps up for another year as finalists Rochelle Anthony and Marnie Swindells fought it out to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner and win the heft investment, but what is Marnie’s net worth, as she already has a boxing gym to her name?

The final two on The Apprentice battled it out as candidates were getting eliminated from the board room one by one. In an all-girls final five, the remaining contestants were grilled by Lord Sugar‘s aides in some of the most intense interviews yet. In the end, it was Marnie and Rochelle who held their own to get one step closer to the all-important investment.

We take a closer look into Marnie Swindells net worth and her boxing career, amid her time on the BBC show.

Who is Marnie Swindells?

Marnie Swindells is a 28-year-old former Court Advocate from London. She’s also a gold medal-winning boxer and is launching her own boxing club called Bronx.

Before the airing of the show, Marnie said she deserved Lord Sugar’s investment as she has ‘given her blood, sweat, and tears to her business.’

“I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination,” she continued.

What is Marnie Swindells’ net worth?

Marnie Swindells’ net worth is estimated to be around $200,000 (£162,958), The Parentage reports.

By winning The Apprentice, she will receive a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar into her gym chain, Bronx.

Bronx Boxing Ltd has been going since 2018 and has assets of £31,000, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Apprentice stars boxing career

The star turned to boxing when she was 17 years old, and when she was 18, headed to London where she competed as a gold-medal-winning boxer, coach, and promoter.

She’s now the owner of Bronx gym in Camberwell, which opened in February, and fought for Lord Sugar’s investment to open more sites across the capital.

The Apprentice finalist Marnie Swindells has previously revealed that her passion is to create a community-focused gym that goes beyond boxing and brings a real sense of belonging and unity.

The Instagram bio of the gym reads: “Real people, real boxing, and a real good time.” The gym offers coach-led sessions which target a specific boxing skill and they offer a range of boxing including Youth, Adult, and Pro.