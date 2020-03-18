University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Homes Under the Hammer has been a staple part of the BBC’s daytime TV schedule since it launched back in 2003, airing daily at 10 am.

The reconstruction series has a couple of well-known presenters at its helm, but one of the more recent additions is Martel Maxwell. Martel joined the team back in 2017, replacing Lucy Alexander.

Quickly, Martel has become one of the show’s most beloved presenters, with fans desperate to know more about the charming journalist. So we’ve done some digging to find out more about her!

Here’s everything you need to know about Martel Maxwell, from age and birthday to career beginnings and family.

Martel Maxwell: Age

Martel Maxwell is 43 years old.

In a profile on Martel from back in June 2017, they stated that she was 40 years old.

We found from an Instagram post of Martel’s that her birthday is on March 9th, meaning she has already turned 43 this year. This means that Martel would have been born in 1977.

Get to know Martel Maxwell

Martel Maxwell is a journalist, write, TV and radio presenter from Dundee, Scotland.

Martel originally studied for a law degree at the University of Edinburgh, before deciding that her passion wasn’t for law but journalism. After a quick stint as a graduate intern at The Sun and a diploma in newspaper journalism at London City University, Martel was ready for the industry.

Over the years, Martel has worked on shows such as Lorraine, The One Show and her own radio show on BBC Radio Scotland.

Martel has three sons with her husband Jamie Parrat.

Follow Martel on social media

To keep up to date with the latest on Martel, then you can be sure to find her on both Twitter and Instagram.

On Martel’s Twitter – where she has over 10,000 followers – she posts regularly about her work and the wider world. For Instagram, Martel sticks to more personal stuff like adorable family snaps.

You can find Martel on Twitter @MartelMaxwell and Instagram under the same username.

