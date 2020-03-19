Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef UK is currently in its fourth week and the competition gets tougher with every episode.

Like every year, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace welcome the best amateur chefs across the nation. From signature dishes to specific tasks, every contestant has to prove their unique cooking style and creativity.

In episode 11 (Wednesday, March 18th), six MasterChef stars competed in the BBC kitchen. However, only three of them qualified for the quarter-finals.

One of the contestants that went through is Jenny Cookson. So, here’s everything you need to know about Jenny, including her food business and social media profiles!

Meet Jenny

Jenny is a 42-year-old art centre manager from Liverpool.

For her cooking, Jenny gets inspiration from visiting markets and trying out new spices for her meals.

Plus, she likes experimenting and putting different ingredients together in unusual ways.

Jenny: Food business

Jenny and her wife own a food business for spices and herbs.

Called The Liverpool Spice Company, the MasterChef contestant sells a variety of spice and herb blends for cooking everything from meat dishes to soups and stews.

The brand is available at local markets and selected stores. For instance, one of their most recent market stalls was at a local church fair in Liverpool earlier in March this year

Plus, if you’re based in Liverpool, they can deliver locally for a small fee. Alternatively, they can also post the spice ingredients to you.

For more information on Jenny’s and her wife’s business, you can visit The Liverpool Spice Company Facebook page.

Follow Jenny on social media

We found Jenny on Instagram!

You can find her under the long handle @liverpudlianjennycooksstuff where she has 219 followers at the time of writing.

Unsurprisingly, the MasterChef star regularly shares delicious meals and snacks on her account.

