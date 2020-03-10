Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef UK is currently in its third week and last night six more amateur chefs had the chance to prove their cooking skills.

In episode 7 of series 16 (Monday, March 9th), only three of them managed to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace and secure their place for the quarter-finals.

One of the BBC stars that rightfully earned her place was Amy Jeane.

So, who is Amy? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 contestant, including age, career, Instagram and more!

Meet Amy Jeane

Amy is a 31-year-old estate agent from Nottingham. She takes inspiration for her cooking from her mother who runs a cake shop.

The MasterChef contestant has hoped to join the BBC series for a very long time, so it’s a real dream come true that she continues in the competition.

Amy explained that she developed her cooking style from travelling to other countries. In fact, she said she’s obsessed with Italian cuisine and culture and added that her passion was pasta!

For her signature dish, Amy prepared lemon and goat cheese ravioli with a butter and peppercorn sauce.

Plus, she told judge Gregg that this was the exact same dish she made during a cooking class in Venice.

Amy: Pop-up restaurant

The MasterChef star owns a pop-up restaurant in Nottingham called The Incognito Club.

The place has its own Instagram page which you can find under the name @theincognito_club.

Her first pop-up was in December last year when she prepared a selection of delicious recipes for a local place in Nottingham.

Amy’s small business is still in its early stages but that can change if she makes it to the finale of the BBC cooking show.

Meet Amy on Instagram

We found Amy on Instagram! Give her a follow under the handle @amy_v77.

On her profile, the contestant shares everything from selfies to delicious meals.

