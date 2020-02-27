Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef 2020 has officially started now and we’re excited to see who will be named the show’s champion this year.

The new series arrived earlier this week, featuring a new line-up of 60 amateur chefs, but only one of them will earn the coveted MasterChef title.

In episode 2 (February 26th), contestant Charlotte Seddon rightfully earned her place to the quarter-finals.

So let’s meet Charlotte on Instagram, and see how she impressed the judges with her signature cooking style.

Meet Charlotte Seddon

Charlotte is a 33-year-old project manager from Flintshire, Wales. She appeared in the second episode of MasterChef as part of six contestants who competed in Wednesday’s instalment.

She likes to host dinner parties and cook for family and friends. Plus, she swears she rarely cooks the same recipe twice which means she’s all about creative and original meals.

She doesn’t have a favourite dish, in fact she likes to experiment and try new things.

And thanks to her creativity, Charlotte managed to impress the tough judges and will compete in the quarter-finals.

Charlotte Seddon’s meal on MasterChef

Charlotte’s signature meal in Wednesday’s episode was a duck breast with apricots, spinach, pine nuts and red wine sauce. Judge John Torode said Charlotte had a lot going on in her plate.

Nevertheless, Charlotte’s experiment proved to be a success as both John and Gregg Wallace found the dish absolutely delicious.

Charlotte Seddon: Instagram

We found Charlotte on Instagram! You can follow her lovely recipes under the handle of @charlotteseddonfood.

She currently has 21 posts and just 66 followers, but that could all change if Charlotte makes her way to MasterChef 2020 final.

On her Instagram account, Charlotte has shared many culinary temptations ranging from mushroom risotto to a chocolate and macadamia tart.

All of a sudden, we are hungry again.

