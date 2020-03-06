Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef was finally back on our screens last night (Thursday, March 5th) after BBC One pulled it out because of the FA Cup this week.

Like every year, the cooking show features the best amateur chefs who offer their unique take on a variety of recipes.

In episode 4, Bruce Tasker qualified for the quarter-finals after impressing John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his signature dish.

So, who is Bruce Tasker? Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC quarter-finalist, including career and Instagram!

Meet Bruce Tasker

Bruce, 32, is a former athlete and bobsledder from Lawrenny, Wales.

From a young age, he started taking part in competitions across the UK. In 2008, he won the Welsh Championship for 200m and the BUSA Championship for 400 m in 2007.

He holds a degree in Biochemistry from the University of Bath.

Bruce Tasker: Bobsleigh Career

While studying at Bath, Bruce’s pal John James Jackson introduced him to bobsleigh racing.

He took part in the 2013 World Championship and came fifth, while in the same year he finished tenth at the Lake Placid World Cup.

But it was the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia when his career really kicked off. There, he raced in a four-man bobsleigh and scooped a bronze medal for his achievements.

At the beginning of 2018, Bruce suffered a stroke and later in that same year he retired from his athlete career.

Bruce Skater on social media

We found Bruce on social media!

You can find him on Twitter @Bruce_Bobsleigh and on Instagram under the handle @bruce.bobsleigh.

Bruce hasn’t posted anything since March 2019 on Instagram, but he is more active on Twitter with 6,386 followers at the time of writing.

And after his appearance on MasterChef, viewers watching at home are rooting for Bruce to go further in the competition.

One viewer tweeted: “They haven’t mentioned Bruce’s amazing OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDAL on MasterChef! If I had an Olympic medal I’d insist on it being announced before I enter any room.”

Looks like Gregg Wallace was suddenly possessed by the spirit of Bruce Forsyth here. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #MasterChef #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/f0WtnvrqEt — ashley (@racingspoon) February 26, 2020

