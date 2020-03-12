Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The competition on MasterChef UK is heating up after three more contestants secured their places for the quarter-finals.

The BBC One show continued last night (Wednesday, March 11th) where a new bunch of amateur chefs hit the kitchen to prepare their unique meals.

As usual, every contestant tried their best to impress the judges with their culinary creations.

One of the quarter-finalists is Christian Day. So, let’s get to know the rugby player more, including his career and Instagram!

Who is Christian Day?

Christian is a former rugby player who lives in Northampton.

The 36-year-old contestant recently retired from his career after playing for 17 years.

Christian’s motivation to join MasterChef came from his desire to seek a new challenge after retiring. Plus, he added he’s missed being judged by his mentors in the rugby field!

On the BBC One show, one of the dishes that Christian impressed the judges with was a duck breast, served with mash and cauliflower.

Christian: Rugby career

The MasterChef contestant has had an impressive outing as a professional, having started his rugby career at the Sale Sharks. Sale is a rugby union club based in Manchester.

In 2008, he joined Northampton Saints and went on to compete in the Aviva Premiership and the European Rugby Challenge Cup.

Apart from that, Christian landed the chairman role at the Rugby Players’ Association in 2014 before handing the position to Mark Lambert in 2017.

The rugby star retired back in 2018 after playing professionally for 17 years.

Christian Day: Instagram and Twitter

You can find the MasterChef contestant on Instagram @christianday83 and on Twitter under the handle @christianday.

He actively shares posts on both platforms. However, his Twitter is more popular with 13.6k followers, while his Insta has 424 fans at the time of writing.

On his Instagram, Christian regularly shares tempting culinary dishes and his travels around the world.

WATCH MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM FEBRUARY 24TH ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK