MasterChef returned with a new episode on Thursday night where three hopeful chefs qualified to compete in the knockout week.

In episode 9 of series 16 (March 12th), several quarter-finalists hit the BBC kitchen to create their best culinary dishes.

As usual, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace had the task to pick up the three best cooks out of six. In the end, Jasmeet, Christian and Hannah secured their places in the knockouts.

So, who is Jasmeet? Here’s everything you need to know about the MasterChef 2020 star, including his career and Instagram!

Meet Jasmeet

Jasmeet Dial is a graphic designer and cooking enthusiast from Langley, Berkshire.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Jasmeet has been a senior graphic designer at Synergy Vision since August 2019. He holds a BA degree in Graphic Design from the University of the Arts in London.

The BBC contestant has worked in the design and marketing field for 15 years, having started his first job in 2005.

Jasmeet impressed the MasterChef judges with three different aubergine dishes and successfully earned his spot in the knockout week.

Follow Jasmeet on Instagram

We found Jasmeet on Instagram! You can follow him under the handle @jasmeetcooks.

With only 22 posts, the amateur chef already has 354 followers at the time of writing and his fan base could only grow if he makes it to the finale.

Jasmeet Dial: Family

Jasmeet is married to Kamaldeep Dial. The two are parents to their 7-year-old daughter Priyana.

In fact, the MasterChef star revealed that it was his wife who persuaded him to apply for the cooking show.

In an interview with his workplace Synergy Vision, Jasmeet said:

“For a long-time now I’ve enjoyed cooking and trying out various recipes and cuisines on my friends and family who told me that my food tastes really good. Cue my wife!”

Explaining his motivation to join the BBC show, he added:

Year after year my wife, Kam, has tried to convince me to apply to MasterChef, but I never really had the confidence to. Eventually though, in February 2019 I decided to give it a go!

