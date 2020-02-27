The new series of MasterChef kicked off from Monday, February 24th and as usual, it features a new batch of amateur and enthusiastic chefs.
In a bid to impress the tough judges, they have to create their best culinary food through a series of cooking challenges.
Episode 2 (February 26th) saw the return of 2015 winner Simon Wood. However, this time Simon was there to judge the new line-up of contestants.
So who is Simon Wood? Here’s everything you need to know about him, including age and career after his stint on BBC‘s MasterChef.
Meet MasterChef 2015 winner Simon Wood
Simon, 43, was crowned the MasterChef champion back in 2015. Prior to his career as a chef, he was a data manager.
He’s a father of four children and comes from Oldham. On the show, Simon revealed that he’s had the dream to become a chef ever since he was a child.
In the 2015 finale, he impressed the judges with meals such as an octopus starter, a main course of squab pigeon and a delicious lemon posset dessert.
Simon Wood: Career
Following his MasterChef stint, Simon’s career as a chef really kicked off.
He has gone on to open his own chain of restaurants across the UK. The WOOD restaurants are based in Manchester, Chester and Cheltenham.
Within a year of its grand opening, the Manchester restaurant received recognition from the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland. The chef was also awarded two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.
In addition, the restaurants have received great reviews in a number of national newspapers.
Simon Wood: Instagram
You can find Simon on Instagram under the name of @simonjwooduk. He currently has 2,955 posts and nearly 9k followers.
His posts are mainly about culinary creations from his restaurants, as well as daily life with his family.
Occasionally, he would share some random snaps such as selfies and travel pics.
