MasterChef 2021: Meet the semi-finalists on Instagram - Tom, Madeeha and co!

It is the popular cooking competition which sees contestants do their best to impress the judges with their culinary talents.

With the MasterChef 2021 trophy to play for, 40 amateur chefs have been competing for the win, with ten having made it to the semi finals.

So, let’s get to know the semi-finalists! We found them on Instagram…

Tom

Tom Rhodes, from Newcastle Upon Tyne, mostly cooks, but occasionally gets his bake on via the #bakingwithbakeoff hashtag.

He impressed the judges with his “bold, daring and interesting” dishes and got through the quarter-finals.

Moreover, he became the first semi-finalist of the 2021 series!

Madeeha

Madeeha Qureshi has made history as the contestant to make the biggest servings ever seen on the show.

She says she is a “cook by nature, lover of spice and all things nice”.

The MasterChef star, who lives in Greater Oxford, is a data acquisition executive at Nielsen Company.

During episode 3, the ambitious chef earned her place at the semis!

Letitia

Letitia, from Plaistow, is an 32-year-old accountant and mom.

Having been a fan of MasterChef for most of her life, she reportedly applied for the show on a whim.

She has a daughter, 11, and has been taking part in the competition while juggling her day job, as well as mother duties.

When Letitia was aged three, she asked her parents for a food processor!

Laura

Mum-of-two Laura isn’t just a budding chef, but a saxophone player, too!

Originally born in Prestwick, Scotland, Laura reportedly asked her two children and her husband Paul to taste test her recipes before the series.

The 46-year-old, who is a jazz musician and music instructor, had to juggle home-schooling while appearing on MasterChef.

Laura Michael (Macdonald), who now lives in Carluke, Lanarkshire enjoys both baking and cooking in the kitchen.

Stefan

Stefan is an architectural designer from Southeast London.

He is the founding director of Stefan Shaw Studio, who has over 10 years experience working on local and international projects.

Just one project amongst several includes the restoration and second life of Park Hill in Sheffield, the largest listed building in Europe and Runner up of the RIBA Stirling Prize 2016.

Looking at his Facebook, he is with a young boy in his profile picture, and smiling at a woman in his cover picture. So, it looks like he’s a family man!

Mike

Mike Tomkins, from Guildford, Surrey, usually enjoys making traditional Italian food – but “likes to experiment with some modern twists”.

He is in a relationship with a woman named Megan McIntosh, who has been supporting him during his MasterChef journey.

The 27-year-old’s passion for cooking was reportedly passed down to him from his grandmother, who lives near Naples.

Mike, who is a senior sales executive, said his earliest memories are being in the kitchen with his mother, as reported by Get Surrey.

Claire

Claire Bruce, from Rye, East Sussex, works in politics.

She has worked for the government since June 2020, and spends her spare time baking and cooking up original recipes.

Describing herself as a “coast hugger” and “cabin lover”, she is mum to a poodle dog called Riley.

The MasterChef semi-finalist previously went to Thomas Peacocke Community College in Rye.

Alexina

Alexina Antole is the head of frozen at Mindful Chef.

Based in London, she has been responsible for creating and leading the frozen business unit of the company since August 2020.

She previously worked for them as a business development consultant, after working as an associate consultant for Bain & Company.

The MasterChef semi-finalist also studied English language at Jesus College, Cambridge, before beginning her career.

Jacqui

Jacqui Pickles, from Lytham St Annes in Lancashire, is inspired by Canadian poutine, as seen during her appearance on MasterChef.

She is a wife, as well as a grandmother to two Canadian children.

The MasterChef semi-finalist is the deputy chief operating officer at UHMBT (University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust).

Marc

Marc Morris Mok is a 3D fashion designer from London.

He makes his own handmade luxury French madeleines bakery, which can be bought through a subscription at @la_petite_marcdeleine.

His designs have been showcased on models at fashion runways, including Marc Morris Mok Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

Marc is also a freelance pattern cutter for Victor x Wang, and a guest lecturer at London College of Fashion.

