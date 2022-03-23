Get to know the MasterChef 2022 cast, Clive, Pookie, Paul and co













John Torode and Gregg Wallace are ready to put their experienced palates through another season of MasterChef UK in 2022. The BBC cooking show is back for season 18 and there’s a brand new batch of chefs ready to go head to head in the competition which kicks off on March 23rd.

The original seasons of MasterChef first premiered in 1990 and were hosted by Lloyd Grossman. Some aspects of the BBC show may have changed over the seasons but John Torode and Gregg Wallace have been judges and co-presenters since 2005.

Is It Cake? | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9074 Is It Cake? | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A14JSsALNUg/hqdefault.jpg 976629 976629 center 22403

Get to know the MasterChef 2022 cast

MasterChef 2022 episode 1 kicks off with an audition round. Forty-five chefs are set to compete in the show in total and over five weeks, a different batch of chefs will compete. There are nine contestants taking part in episode 1, so let’s get to know them.

The MasterChef 2022 episode 1 cast is made up of:

Clive, 50, works as a School Facilities Manager.

Eddie, 30, Marine Pilot (@eddie.r.scott).

Haylee, a 29-year-old Events Manager.

Laura, 32, Politics Student.

Lisa, a 39-year-old Cleaning Business Owner.

Paul, 53, works as a Builder.

Pookie, a 45-year-old Beauty Salon Owner.

Rachel, 22, works as a Beer Bike Tour Guide (@rachelsrecipess).

Rishi, 26, works as a Dentist.

The first nine cooks are challenged with serving up a signature dish in episode 1. Two of them will go home in the show’s first episode.

OMG: Meet the Love in the Flesh cast on Instagram, Jess, Kwame, Millie and co

When does MasterChef 2022 start?

MasterChef season 18 kicks off from Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022.

Episode 1 is an audition round that will see seven of the contestants make it through to the next round.

The country’s biggest cooking competition appears to get off to a fierce start as John Torode and Gregg Wallace can be seen impressed with the talent in a snippet of the show.

MasterChef 2022 episodes explored

MasterChef 2022 is made up of 24 episodes in total.

Episodes are set to air on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays on BBC One and viewers can catch up with the series via the BBC iPlayer.

The first five weeks of MasterChef UK will see nine competitors fo head to head as there are 45 chefs to see cook. Thousands of people applied to take part in the show but only one will be crowned MasterChef 2022.

NO WAY: Is The Apprentice receptionist real or an actress?

🚨 FIRST LOOK! 🚨

45 of the country's best home cooks are ready to face the #MasterChefUK kitchen! Meet the first batch tonight at 8pm on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer 😆 pic.twitter.com/0Yo6XnBIVE — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) March 23, 2022

WATCH MASTERCHEF ON TUESDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS ON BBC ONE AT 8PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK