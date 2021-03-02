BBC: MasterChef contestants 2021 line-up - meet Mike, Janine and Maheeda!











MasterChef is back for its 17th season, complete with a whole new line-up of amateur chefs. Let’s get to know those lining up for the crown…

Hoping to become the 2021 champion, 40 new chefs are showcasing their culinary skills to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

They will each compete in heats comprising of five members, with some being selected to be put through to the semi-finals.

Here’s the contestant line-up for MasterChef 2021 – keep scrolling to meet Ross, Ping, Madeeha and others starring in this year’s competition.

Programme Name: Masterchef S17 – TX: 08/03/2021 – Episode: Masterchef S17 – Heat 4 (No. Heat 4) – Picture Shows: Stefan, Alicia, Rachel, Katy, Adrian – (C) Shine TV – Photographer: Production

Heat 1

Tom

Dominique

Ross

Mike

Madeeha

Programme Name: Masterchef S17 – TX: n/a – Episode: Masterchef S17 – Heat 1 (No. Heat 1) – Picture Shows: Ross, Madeeha, Tom, Dominique, Mike – (C) Shine TV – Photographer: Production

Tom

Tom Rhodes, from Newcastle Upon Tyne, mostly cooks, but occasionally gets his bake on via the #bakingwithbakeoff hashtag.

He impressed the judges with his “bold, daring and interesting” dishes.

Mike

Mike Bartley, from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, UK, joins the line-up.

He works in food creations and experiences, as well as foraging.

The 34-year-old has a fiancee and two boys, and is currently working as a retail store manager – with dreams to cook for his career.

Mike is a busy man, as he is also currently in his fifth year of a six year part-time law degree through The Open University.

Madeeha

Madeeha Qureshi has made history as the contestant to make the biggest servings ever seen on the show.

She says she is a “cook by nature, lover of spice and all things nice”.

Madeeha wowed in the first round, going through to the quarter finals!

Heat 2

Gary

Daniel

Helen

Steph

Laura

Stephanie

Stephanie Teraned Simmons is a fashion designer for Gresham Blake.

Based in Brighton and Hove, she spends her spare time as a food blogger.

She also does monthly restaurant reviews on her website!

Laura

Mum-of-two Laura isn’t just a budding chef, but a saxophone player, too!

She had to juggle home-schooling while appearing on MasterChef.

Laura Michael (Macdonald) enjoys both baking and cooking in the kitchen.

Heat 4

Adrian

Alicia

Rachel

Stefan

Katy

Katy

Katy, from Glasgow, Scotland, says she is “hungry all the time”.

She is also a “flexitarian” who enjoys home cooking, recipe making and giving food reviews.

Heat 5

Christian

Michele

Janine

Stan

Mike T

Janine

Janine cooks comfort Middle Eastern food “that speaks to your heart”.

Originally from Lebanese, she runs a YouTube channel showing how to make her recipes – which has at least 1.5K subscribers!

She swims, stretches and works out in her free time, and has rowed competitively before.

Heat 7

Aaron

Sofia

Claire

Zana

Letitia

Zana

Zana Chetty, from Durban, Scotland, is a fusion chef from South Africa.

Looking at Instagram, he appears to be happily married.

It also looks like he has a young daughter who enjoys his food, and who he hangs out with when he’s not busy cooking!

Sofia

Sofia is a tutor, recipe developer and food stylist.

The food writer and blogger runs cooking classes as part of her own school!

She hopes to write all about her passion for food in a book one day.

Letitia

Letitia Tish is a mum who enjoys cooking regularly.

She can make king prawn linguine, lemon curd cupcakes, and apple pie, to name just a few of her cooking skills.

The contestant said she is “extremely happy and so proud to fulfil one of my life long dreams” by going on MasterChef.

Heat 8

Alexina

Kerry

Jim

Mike R

Josh

Heat 10

Oliver

Baz

Magdalena

Jacqui

Ting

Heat 11

Marc

Ross G

Jane

Jo

Lino

Ross

Ross Gregor, from Edinburgh, Scotland, joins the line-up of contestants.

He bashes lobsters, makes giant mac and cheese, and even the odd dessert such as raspberry ripple gelato and oreo brownies.

Ross has also had cooking lessons in Marrakech!

