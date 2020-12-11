









Dave Wells impressed the judges yet again on MasterChef: The Professionals, and made it to the finals. So who is Dave?

The skilled chef was put through to the finals after the tough cooking rounds, having taken part in the competition amongst more than 30 chefs.

This year sees judges Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace put chefs such as Dave to the ultimate cooking test.

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 – TX: n/a – Episode: Masterchef: The Professionals S13 – Heat 2 (No. Heat 2) – Picture Shows: Dave – (C) Shine TV – Photographer: Production. Picture: BBC

Who is Dave Wells?

David, 39, is head chef at gastro pub The Fat Frog restaurant in The Chequers, based in Didcot, Oxfordshire, which he formerly owned.

Looking at his Instagram, it appears that he is a father to 3 daughters and 1 boy, and has a pet dog Winston. He goes on bike rides with his son!

He has been a chef for 24 years, with his passion for food starting when he was 16 years old after he got kicked out of school.

Dave started a job washing up at a local restaurant, where he discovered his love for “the buzz” of a cooking environment!

Dave on MasterChef: The Professionals

Dave’s cooking skills were first watched by judges in the skills test, when he was asked to make a glazed sabayon fruit dessert.

In the next test, Dave cooked up 2 dishes for the judges. It was tense as he only 5 minutes to spare but managed to serve them up!

His main involved a spiced cannon of lamb, caramelised pistachios, chickpea and feta fritters, charred cucumber and red pepper, apricots, yoghurt, aubergine puree with feta, and a split smoked tomato dressing.

For the dessert, Dave cooked a chocolate cremeux with a biscuit base, caramelised bananas, peanut brittle, popcorn, banana cream and a cocoa tuile, with a bitter cream sauce.

Dave made his mark on the judges in several rounds, and went through to the semi finals! He then impressed judges further and made it to the finals.

Dave on Instagram

As viewers would hope, chef Dave regularly shares a picture-perfect dish or two on his Instagram profile!

He also lets his followers into his personal life, and doesn’t hold back from sharing memorable moments with his children.

It looks like the MasterChef: The Professionals contestant only started posting on Instagram less than a year ago, but we can only expect that his follower count will rise due to his appearance on the BBC series!

